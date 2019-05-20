Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Intimate Video Montage

Happy 1-year anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated a year of wedded bliss today by sharing intimate photos from their wedding, held May 19, 2018.

In the U.S. alone, 29 million people watched the historic nuptials, which saw the American actress wed the prince.

“The selected song ‘This Little Light of Mine’ was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day,” read the caption of a video montage shared on the couple’s official Instagram account.

The clips show candid, heartwarming moments from the wedding at St. George’s Chapel, set to the soundtrack of “This Little Light of Mine” performed by a gospel choir — the song the Royal Highnesses used during the recessional.

Markle is seen wearing a custom Givenchy gown designed by the house’s British artistic director Clare Waight Keller. At the reception, she slipped into a custom white high-neck Stella McCartney crepe silk dress with matching Aquazzura pumps.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world,” read a joint statement from the couple. “Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

Earlier this month came another precious moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they welcomed their son on May 6. Two days later, they revealed their son’s name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

