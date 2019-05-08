Sign up for our newsletter today!

How Meghan Markle’s Post-Baby Look Compares to Kate Middleton’s

By Allie Fasanella
meghan-markle-kate-middleton-1
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry proudly introduced their new baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world today.

The 37-year-old new mom opted to wear a chic white trench dress from London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner with classic pointy nude suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps for the special occasion.

meghan markle and prince harry baby, grace wales bonner, manolo blahnik bb pumps, after birth
Meghan Markle wearing a white Grace Wales Bonner trench dress with nude suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, last April, after Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis, she donned a vibrant red Jenny Packham dress featuring a delicate white collar with nude suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

kate middleton, gianvito rossi, pumps, jenny packham, red dress, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leaving hospital with their newborn baby boy, Prince LouisCatherine Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to her third child, Lindo Wing, St Mary's Hospital, London, UK - 23 Apr 2018WEARING JENNY PACKHAM
Kate Middleton steps out in a Jenny Packham dress with Gianvito Rossi heels after welcoming Prince Louis in April 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In May 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted her first daughter, Princess Charlotte, in a white and yellow floral-print dress, also by Jenny Packham, with nude Jimmy Choo Gilbert pumps.

kate middleton, jenny packham, jimmy choo, high heels, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with baby daughter Princess Charlotte of CambridgeRoyal baby girl born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, London, Britain - 02 May 2015
Kate Middleton wearing a Jenny Packham with nude leather Jimmy Choo pumps after Princess Charlotte’s birth in 2015.
CREDIT: Rupert Hartley/Shutterstock

In July 2013, when Kate Middleton and Prince William showed off their first baby boy, Prince George, the duchess wore a blue polka dot dress, again by Jenny Packham. This time, she sported cream-colored Dune wedges.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at St Mary's Hospital with newborn son Prince GeorgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a baby boy, London, Britain - 23 Jul 2013
Kate Middleton wearing a polka-dot dress by Jenny Packham with Dune wedges after giving birth to Prince George in July 2013.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

