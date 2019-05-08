How Meghan Markle’s Post-Baby Look Compares to Kate Middleton’s

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry proudly introduced their new baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world today.

The 37-year-old new mom opted to wear a chic white trench dress from London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner with classic pointy nude suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps for the special occasion.

Meghan Markle wearing a white Grace Wales Bonner trench dress with nude suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, last April, after Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis, she donned a vibrant red Jenny Packham dress featuring a delicate white collar with nude suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Kate Middleton steps out in a Jenny Packham dress with Gianvito Rossi heels after welcoming Prince Louis in April 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In May 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted her first daughter, Princess Charlotte, in a white and yellow floral-print dress, also by Jenny Packham, with nude Jimmy Choo Gilbert pumps.

Kate Middleton wearing a Jenny Packham with nude leather Jimmy Choo pumps after Princess Charlotte’s birth in 2015. CREDIT: Rupert Hartley/Shutterstock

In July 2013, when Kate Middleton and Prince William showed off their first baby boy, Prince George, the duchess wore a blue polka dot dress, again by Jenny Packham. This time, she sported cream-colored Dune wedges.

Kate Middleton wearing a polka-dot dress by Jenny Packham with Dune wedges after giving birth to Prince George in July 2013. CREDIT: Shutterstock

