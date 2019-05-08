How Meghan Markle’s Post-Baby Look Compares to Kate Middleton’s

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry proudly introduced their new baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world today.
The 37-year-old new mom opted to wear a chic white trench dress from London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner with classic pointy nude suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps for the special occasion.
Meanwhile, last April, after Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis, she donned a vibrant red Jenny Packham dress featuring a delicate white collar with nude suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.
In May 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted her first daughter, Princess Charlotte, in a white and yellow floral-print dress, also by Jenny Packham, with nude Jimmy Choo Gilbert pumps.
In July 2013, when Kate Middleton and Prince William showed off their first baby boy, Prince George, the duchess wore a blue polka dot dress, again by Jenny Packham. This time, she sported cream-colored Dune wedges.
