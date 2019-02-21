Meghan Markle Jets out of New York in a Baseball Cap & Comfy Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

When it comes to airplane fashion, Meghan Markle is just like the rest of us.

The Duchess of Sussex sported leggings, a baseball cap and comfy sneakers as she headed to the airport in New York yesterday.

Meghan Markle steps out in a camel coat and Adidas sneakers in New York on Feb. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ex-actress, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring, sported a camel-colored jacket over a maternity zip-up jacket and black Lululemon leggings.

For footwear, she went with the Adidas Ultraboost, a top-rated sneaker style that is designed for maximum comfort. The kicks feature a breathable knit upper and a sock-knit fit, made to move with the foot. They sell for $180 a pair.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old pulled together her look with a black baseball cap and a Cuyana Le Sud weekender bag.

Meghan Markle exiting her hotel in New York on Feb. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Markle can most frequently be spotted in high heels, this isn’t the first time she’s incorporated a pair of sneakers into her wardrobe.

It seems Adidas may be a go-to of hers, as she wore Adidas x Stella McCartney sneakers — a vegan take on the classic Stan Smith — for an October outing in New Zealand. Markle teamed the casual sneakers with an oversized black jacket and skinny jeans.

Meghan Markle wearing Adidas x Stella McCartney sneaker while out with Prince Harry in New Zealand. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former “Suits” star has previously used her kicks to made a subtle statement about sustainability.

She made waves in October when she went boating in Sydney clad in a comfy Invictus Games windbreaker and casual Veja V-10 sneakers. The French brand is known for its sustainable trainers, made from recycled plastic bottles.

Meghan Markle wears Veja sneakers in Sydney on an October 2018 trip. CREDIT: Shutterstock

