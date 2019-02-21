Meghan Markle Jets out of New York in a Baseball Cap & Comfy Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

When it comes to airplane fashion, Meghan Markle is just like the rest of us.
The Duchess of Sussex sported leggings, a baseball cap and comfy sneakers as she headed to the airport in New York yesterday.
The ex-actress, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring, sported a camel-colored jacket over a maternity zip-up jacket and black Lululemon leggings.
For footwear, she went with the Adidas Ultraboost, a top-rated sneaker style that is designed for maximum comfort. The kicks feature a breathable knit upper and a sock-knit fit, made to move with the foot. They sell for $180 a pair.
The 37-year-old pulled together her look with a black baseball cap and a Cuyana Le Sud weekender bag.
While Markle can most frequently be spotted in high heels, this isn’t the first time she’s incorporated a pair of sneakers into her wardrobe.
It seems Adidas may be a go-to of hers, as she wore Adidas x Stella McCartney sneakers — a vegan take on the classic Stan Smith — for an October outing in New Zealand. Markle teamed the casual sneakers with an oversized black jacket and skinny jeans.
The former “Suits” star has previously used her kicks to made a subtle statement about sustainability.
She made waves in October when she went boating in Sydney clad in a comfy Invictus Games windbreaker and casual Veja V-10 sneakers. The French brand is known for its sustainable trainers, made from recycled plastic bottles.
Click through the gallery to see more of Meghan Markle’s maternity style.
Want more?
Meghan Markle Reaches for Tamara Mellon Boots for Dinner With Serena Williams