Meghan Markle Jets out of New York in a Baseball Cap & Comfy Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
When it comes to airplane fashion, Meghan Markle is just like the rest of us.

The Duchess of Sussex sported leggings, a baseball cap and comfy sneakers as she headed to the airport in New York yesterday.

Meghan Markle, adidas, sneakers, ultraboost, camel coat, celebrity style, baseball cap, weekender bag, lululemon leggings, Duchess of SussexMeghan Duchess of Sussex out and about, New York, USA - 20 Feb 2019
Meghan Markle steps out in a camel coat and Adidas sneakers in New York on Feb. 20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The ex-actress, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring, sported a camel-colored jacket over a maternity zip-up jacket and black Lululemon leggings.

For footwear, she went with the Adidas Ultraboost, a top-rated sneaker style that is designed for maximum comfort. The kicks feature a breathable knit upper and a sock-knit fit, made to move with the foot. They sell for $180 a pair.

meghan markle, adidas, sneakers, fashion, celebrityy style, ultraboost
A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Adidas sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old pulled together her look with a black baseball cap and a Cuyana Le Sud weekender bag.

Meghan Markle, adidas, sneakers, ultraboost, camel coat, celebrity style, baseball cap, weekender bag, lululemon leggings,, Meghan Duchess of SussexMeghan Duchess of Sussex out and about, New York, USA - 20 Feb 2019
Meghan Markle exiting her hotel in New York on Feb. 20.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Markle can most frequently be spotted in high heels, this isn’t the first time she’s incorporated a pair of sneakers into her wardrobe.

It seems Adidas may be a go-to of hers, as she wore Adidas x Stella McCartney sneakers — a vegan take on the classic Stan Smith — for an October outing in New Zealand. Markle teamed the casual sneakers with an oversized black jacket and skinny jeans.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New Zealand. Markle wears Stella McCartney x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
Meghan Markle wearing Adidas x Stella McCartney sneaker while out with Prince Harry in New Zealand.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former “Suits” star has previously used her kicks to made a subtle statement about sustainability.

She made waves in October when she went boating in Sydney clad in a comfy Invictus Games windbreaker and casual Veja V-10 sneakers. The French brand is known for its sustainable trainers, made from recycled plastic bottles.

meghan markle, sydney, australia, prince harry, pda, boat ride, invictus games, sailing
Meghan Markle wears Veja sneakers in Sydney on an October 2018 trip.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Meghan Markle’s maternity style.

