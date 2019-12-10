Meghan Markle’s Best Style Statements of the Year

The world’s collective obsession with Meghan Markle’s style carried on in 2019.

In addition to style blogs and traditional media outlets covering each of her public appearances, the Duchess of Sussex also caused spikes in sales for the brands she favors, an effect that’s been cheekily dubbed the “Markle Sparkle.”

For roughly half the year, Meghan was pregnant with son Archie, who was born on May 6. Throughout her pregnancy, the royal continued to wear high heels — often choosing styles from favorite labels Manolo Blahnik and Aquazzura.

For instance, at the National Theatre in London this January, Meghan did the monochrome trend in head-to-toe blush. She teamed a Brandon Maxwell spring ’19 dress with strappy, pointed-toe Aquazzura heels. The chic pumps are marked down by 30% to $486.50 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Meghan Markle visits the National Theatre on Jan. 30 wearing a Brandon Maxwell spring ’19 design with Aquazzura heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On a late February trip to Morocco, the duchess continued her heel streak. While her favorite Manolo style is the brand’s BB (a classic, pointed-toe court shoe), she opted instead for polka-dot slingbacks on her last day in Rabat.

Meghan Markle wearing a black pleated dress with Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps during a February trip to Morocco. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The BB made many appearances over the course of the year — including for Archie’s first public appearance in May, two days after his birth. Meghan teamed the pumps with a white, double-breasted Grace Wales Bonner dress on that occasion.

Meghan Markle wearing a Grace Wales Bonner trench dress with nude suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps in May 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For a late September tour of South Africa, Meghan made a splash in a series of shirt dresses, leading to a 45% rise in queries for the category on Lyst. Searches for a Club Monaco dress the “Suits” star wore (teamed with navy BB pumps) spiked by a whopping 570%.

Meghan Markle in a Club Monaco dress and Manolo Blahnik pumps with baby Archie, wearing H&M overalls, and cleric Desmond Tutu in South Africa in September 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While many of Markle’s go-to shoe brands come with a high price tag, she also made several more affordable choices this year, from labels such as Adidas, Birdies and Sam Edelman. She wore the latter’s Sally ballet flats (which cost just $100 on Amazon.com) during the South Africa tour.

Meghan Markle wears Sam Edelman flats out and about with Prince Harry on Sept. 24 in Cape Town, South Africa. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although it’s uncertain what 2020 will bring for the duchess, several brands have long been a staple of hers, such as Manolo and Sarah Flint. Those brands are likely to make subsequent appearances in the new year.

