Megan Rapinoe Does Non-Binary Gender Look at ESPYs With Louboutin Lace-Ups

Megan Rapinoe just keeps winning. In addition to notching yet another trophy at the ESPY Awards last night in L.A. — she and the rest of the U.S. Women’s National Team won the Best Team award — Rapinoe put together a winning outfit.

The 34-year-old skipped the red carpet, but she wowed onstage in a plunging black blazer and leather shorts, both by Coach. The USWNT captain teamed the menswear-inspired ensemble with black lace-up shoes by Christian Louboutin, adding a glamorous touch to her look with Beladora jewelry.

The low-cut blazer resulted in a small on-air wardrobe malfunction for Rapinoe while she and the team accepted their honor. One of the lapels moved to the side, revealing a flash of chest; the moment was edited out for West Coast viewers.

The soccer star twinned with girlfriend Sue Bird, who wore a black blazer dress by Philosophy with pointy-toe ankle-strap pumps from Jimmy Choo.

Rapinoe and the rest of the USWNT made history on Sunday, becoming the first women’s soccer team to win four World Cups. Rapinoe notched an individual record, too — at age 34, she became the oldest player to score a goal in the history of the Women’s World Cup, breaking a record set by teammate Carli Lloyd in 2015.

Megan Rapinoe, center, and members of the USWNT accepting their award at the ESPYs. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

