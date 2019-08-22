Megan Fox Goes Monochrome in Corset Top & 4.5-Inch Stilettos in Shanghai

Monochrome dressing is in — and Megan Fox is a fan.

The 33-year-old wore head-to-toe black yesterday as she appeared at a press conference in Seoul, South Korea to promote “Battle of Jangsari.”

Fox wore a satin corset top by Olivier Theyskens (marked down from $1,600 to $800 on Farfetch.com) with fitted trousers.

Megan Fox wearing Olivier Theyskens with Casadei pumps. CREDIT: Steve Cho/Shutterstock

A close-up image of Megan Fox’s Casadei heels. CREDIT: Steve Cho/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress went with Casadei pumps, which featured the brand’s signature Blade heel. The Italian-made shoes had a shiny black upper, with a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. They’re available for purchase on the designer’s website now at a $690 price point.

The Casadei Blade pump. CREDIT: Casadei

The mother of three completed her look with a gold embellished Zodiac pendant ($5,225). The look was styled by Christian Classen, who has other clients such as Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter and Lake Bell.

Monochrome dressing (wearing one color from head to heel) has been a popular choice among the celebrity set in recent months. In addition to Fox, stars like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kate Middleton have also tested it out.

While Fox’s take on the monochrome trend involved head-to-toe black, more colorful hues have also gotten the head-to-toe treatment. Color-blocking is an easy styling hack anyone can employ to quickly pull together a coordinated look — although it doesn’t hurt to have styling help from a professional like Fox did.

Flip through the gallery to see more monochrome celebrity style.

Want more?

Megan Fox’s 4-Year-Old Son Wears Dresses & Non-Gender Binary Outfits — Social Media Reacts

Megan Fox’s Son, 5, Rocks Disney Princess Dress With Slick Slip-Ons

Megan Fox’s Hiker-Chic Outfit Looks Just Like Reese Witherspoon’s in ‘Wild’