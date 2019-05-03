Mary J. Blige Looks Fierce in a Leather Minidress, Sexy Stompers on MCM x Tribeca Film Festival’s Red Carpet

Mary J. Blige (L) and Lil' Kim at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of "The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion."

Some of hip-hop’s fashion icons were celebrated at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival MCM premiere of “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion” in New York last night.

Mary J. Blige, for one, hit the red carpet before the documentary’s screening in a sexy black leather blazer-style minidress paired with black leather over-the-knee boots. The 48-year-old “Be Without You” hitmaker accessorized with a chunky necklace and an assortment of bling.

Mary J. Blige wearing a black leather minidress with black thigh-high boots. CREDIT: BFA

Meanwhile, Lil’ Kim, 44, dressed in an attention-grabbing pink and black MCM jumpsuit and sky-high black stiletto heels.

Lil’ Kim wearing a black and pink MCM look with black heels. CREDIT: BFA

“Russian Doll” star Natasha Lyonne was also on hand sporting an oversized black blazer over a simple white tee with black pants and matching black and white pumps. The 40-year-old New Yorker pulled things together with a hot pink MCM handle bag, hoop earrings, a few rings and cat eye sunglasses.

Related Paris Hilton and Lil' Kim Sparkle on the Runway at The Blonds' Fall '19 Show See How Oscar Nominee Mary J. Blige's Matches Shoes to Her Dress In the Chicest Way Mary J. Blige Is the Red Carpet Queen of High-Slit Dresses

Natasha Lyonne wearing pointy black and white pumps. CREDIT: BFA

Cardi B’s younger sister Hennessy Carolina carried the same pink logo-covered bag, which she styled with a white MCM shirtdress featuring the year the luxury brand launched in 1976. Chunky black thigh-high boots and pink earrings completed her look.

Hennessy Carolina wearing a MCM logo print shirtdress with black over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: BFA

Want more?

Mary J. Blige Is the Red Carpet Queen of High-Slit Dresses