Mary J. Blige Looks Fierce in a Leather Minidress, Sexy Stompers on MCM x Tribeca Film Festival’s Red Carpet

Some of hip-hop’s fashion icons were celebrated at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival MCM premiere of “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion” in New York last night.
Mary J. Blige, for one, hit the red carpet before the documentary’s screening in a sexy black leather blazer-style minidress paired with black leather over-the-knee boots. The 48-year-old “Be Without You” hitmaker accessorized with a chunky necklace and an assortment of bling.
Meanwhile, Lil’ Kim, 44, dressed in an attention-grabbing pink and black MCM jumpsuit and sky-high black stiletto heels.
“Russian Doll” star Natasha Lyonne was also on hand sporting an oversized black blazer over a simple white tee with black pants and matching black and white pumps. The 40-year-old New Yorker pulled things together with a hot pink MCM handle bag, hoop earrings, a few rings and cat eye sunglasses.
Cardi B’s younger sister Hennessy Carolina carried the same pink logo-covered bag, which she styled with a white MCM shirtdress featuring the year the luxury brand launched in 1976. Chunky black thigh-high boots and pink earrings completed her look.
