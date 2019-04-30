Marion Cotillard’s Logoed Minidress & Thigh-Highs Bring Some Edge to the Red Carpet

Marion Cotillard’s “Nous Finirons Ensemble” premiere look was unexpectedly edgy.

The 43-year-old hit the red carpet today in a black long-sleeved Chanel minidress with white logo detailing and a high neckline.

Marion Cotillard in Chanel with Gianvito Rossi boots. CREDIT: LAURENT BENHAMOU/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Academy Award winner went with sensual black thigh-high boots on a stiletto heel from Gianvito Rossi.

Cotillard wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and accessorized with a sparkly cuff earring and a cocktail ring.

The “Inception” actress layered a logoed black and white Chanel jacket over her look as she walked to the venue, accessorizing with a quilted handbag from the label.

“Nous Finirons Ensemble” is the sequel to the 2010 film “Les Petit Muchoirs.” Cotillard reprises her role of Marie in the new movie, which sees the first film’s friends come together at a surprise party for Max (François Cluzet).

The “Allied” star has significant influence in the fashion world. She became the face of Dior’s “Lady Dior” handbag in 2008, starring in a series of films to promote the bags. Her looks tend to be feminine and fashion-forward — combining an effortless French sensibility with Hollywood glam.

