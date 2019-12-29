Sign up for our newsletter today!

Mariah Carey Goes Sledding With Her Kids in Puffy Snow Boots — and Millie Bobby Brown Approves

By Ella Chochrek
Mariah Carey usually can be found in soaring platforms — but she wisely ditched the heels for a day of sledding with her kids in Aspen, Colo. today.

Carey wore a black-and-white ensemble, teaming a Moncler puffer jacket with black ski pants that had a white racing stripe going down the sides.

Sliding into 2020 🛷☃️

For shoes, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer chose puffy black boots with white laces and a rounded toe. A Louis Vuitton scarf, fluffy gloves and a Moncler logoed hat completed the look.

Carey’s 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, looked cute as can be in matching, Christmas-themed Dolce & Gabbana ski sets with pom-pom adorned Moncler hats and snow boots.

“Sliding into 2020 🛷☃️,” Carey captioned her Instagram post.

The image caught the attention of many fans of the A-lister, among them none other than Millie Bobby Brown.

The “Stranger Things” star commented on Carey’s Instagram post, writing: “So adorable! Dem kids.”

“Scandal” actress Kerry Washington was also into the post, commenting, “Sooooooooo cute.

While Carey wore an appropriately wintry look for her trip to the mountains, she’s known to sport heels for all occasions — including activities like running on a treadmill and bowling with Monroe and Moroccan.

