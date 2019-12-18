Mariah Carey Shimmers in Silver With Her Signature Skyscraper Heels at the Empire State Building

When it comes to holiday fashion, no one knows better than Mariah Carey.

The 49-year-old “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer participated in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building yesterday in New York wearing a festive, sparkly ensemble.

Carey glistened in a silver, form-fitting Alexandre Vauthier gown with a plunging neckline and calf-baring slit.

Mariah Carey wears an Alexandre Vauthier gown and sandals at the Empire State Building, Dec. 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The songstress teamed her gown with skyscraper heels, choosing chunky ankle-strap platform sandals.

A close-up look at Mariah Carey’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Over the years, Carey has become known for her love of heels. She didn’t climb all 102 stories of the Empire State Building in her sandals yesterday, but she has worn sky-high shoes in unexpected situations ⁠— such as bowling with her kids and running on a treadmill.

Mariah Carey wears an Alexandre Vauthier gown and sandals at the Empire State Building, Dec. 17. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Of course, Carey isn’t the only famous singer with a love of platforms. Lady Gaga has long been a proponent of soaring shoes, sometimes adding nearly a foot of extra height with her footwear.

The platform is trending in a big way this season, thanks to top designers such as Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi. The silhouette is known to give a boost of empowerment to the wearer, thanks to the winning combination of stability and extra height.

