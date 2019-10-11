Sign up for our newsletter today!

Mariah Carey Shoves Diane Warren Out of the Way At Variety’s Power of Women

By Claudia Miller, Charlie Carballo
Mariah Carey and Diane Warren pose for a selfie at Variety's Power of Women event.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

At Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles today, Mariah Carey took the idea of power a bit too literally.

While walking the white carpet and stopping for photos and interviews, the “Obsessed” singer was approached by songwriter Diane Warren who was hoping for a selfie. As you can see in the video posted to the FN Instagram, Warren goes to take the selfie and Carey smiles for a second before grabbing Warren by the waist and shoving her aside in jest.

Carey then continued to pose for more photos as Warren was a bit shaken up on the side

For the event, Carey wore a glittering black long-sleeve gown with a draped low-cut front.

mariah carey, Variety's Power of Women
Mariah Carey arrives at Variety’s Power of Women event.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Warren went for a different vibe in a white blazer over a graphic frog tee and black pants; her black boots seemed to blend right into her pants.

Diane Warren, variety, power of women, variety's power of women, women, event, los angeles
Diane Warren at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

