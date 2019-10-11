Mariah Carey Shoves Diane Warren Out of the Way At Variety’s Power of Women

At Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles today, Mariah Carey took the idea of power a bit too literally.
While walking the white carpet and stopping for photos and interviews, the “Obsessed” singer was approached by songwriter Diane Warren who was hoping for a selfie. As you can see in the video posted to the FN Instagram, Warren goes to take the selfie and Carey smiles for a second before grabbing Warren by the waist and shoving her aside in jest.
Carey then continued to pose for more photos as Warren was a bit shaken up on the side
For the event, Carey wore a glittering black long-sleeve gown with a draped low-cut front.
Warren went for a different vibe in a white blazer over a graphic frog tee and black pants; her black boots seemed to blend right into her pants.
Click through the gallery to see all the arrivals at Variety’s Power of Women 2019.
Want more?
Mariah Carey Wears Leopard-Print Louboutins for Date Night in LA