Mariah Carey Shoves Diane Warren Out of the Way At Variety’s Power of Women

Mariah Carey and Diane Warren pose for a selfie at Variety's Power of Women event.

At Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles today, Mariah Carey took the idea of power a bit too literally.

While walking the white carpet and stopping for photos and interviews, the “Obsessed” singer was approached by songwriter Diane Warren who was hoping for a selfie. As you can see in the video posted to the FN Instagram, Warren goes to take the selfie and Carey smiles for a second before grabbing Warren by the waist and shoving her aside in jest.

Carey then continued to pose for more photos as Warren was a bit shaken up on the side

For the event, Carey wore a glittering black long-sleeve gown with a draped low-cut front.

Mariah Carey arrives at Variety’s Power of Women event. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Warren went for a different vibe in a white blazer over a graphic frog tee and black pants; her black boots seemed to blend right into her pants.

Diane Warren at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

