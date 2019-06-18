Mariah Carey Does the Pajamas-Inspo Trend With Chunky Heels on Outing With Kerry Washington

Mariah Carey posted an Instagram photo on Sunday in a sleepwear-chic look that had a high-end twist.

The singer, who’s seen sitting on a bench with actress Kerry Washington, had on a matching black Louis Vuitton set that resembled a pair of silk pajamas. The ensemble featured the famous Louis Vuitton logo along with illustrations of cats and gifts tied up perfectly in a bow.

Carey completed the outfit with black open-toe platform heels, dangling statement earrings and sunglasses. The star wore her hair in a low pony tail, leading us to believe that she really does wake up like this.

Washington snuggled up next Carey in a casual outfit. The star wore a pair of blue jeans paired with striped socks and patterned tennis shoes.

“A moment with Olivia Pope,” Carey captioned the photo, making a reference to Washington’s role as Olivia Pope in the hit TV show “Scandal.”

The 49-year-old superstar has showed us that sleepwear is no longer just for sleeping and has jumped on the latest trend of pajama-inspired fashion outside the house.

The look has been worn by celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid, who pair the outfits with a designer bag and a pair of high heels.

Want more?



Mariah Carey Sparkles in a Sultry Dress and Glittery Heels at Billboard Music Awards

Mariah Carey’s Birthday Party Outfits Are Made to Command Attention