Mariah Carey Wears Leopard-Print Louboutins for Date Night in LA

Mariah Carey gave her seal of approval to fall’s big animal-print trend yesterday while out and about with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

The 49-year-old pop star sported a brown Alexandre Vauthier dress with long sleeves and ruching at the waist.

Mariah Carey wears an Alexandre Vauthier dress and leopard-print d’Orsay Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Mariah Carey’s leopard-print Louboutins. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “We Belong Together” hit maker went with Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies pumps. The shoes had a leopard-print, calf hair upper, a 3.5-inch stiletto heel and a pointed d’Orsay silhouette. The pumps are available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com for $865.

Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies leopard-print, calf hair pumps. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter.com

Leopard mania is in full force this fall, with the print splattered across everything from midi skirts to knee-high boots. Fashion’s obsession with the animal kingdom doesn’t seem to be dying out anytime soon because leopard appears for spring ’20 alongside turtle, croc and snakeskin styles.

While Carey went glam in her dress and heels, Tanaka opted for a more dressed-down look. The 36-year-old dancer and choreographer wore a white long-sleeved shirt, navy camo pants and blue high-top sneakers with gold accents.

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka out and about in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her personal shoe looks, Carey can almost always be found in heels. In addition to sporting heels for the red carpet and date night, the singer also chooses sky-high styles for athletic activities — like bowling or running on a treadmill.

