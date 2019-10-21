Sign up for our newsletter today!

Mariah Carey Performs in Dubai in Sparkly Platform Sandals & an Embellished Gown

By Ella Chochrek
Mariah Carey
No one does glitz and glam like Mariah Carey.

The 49-year-old pop star appeared at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates yesterday dressed to impress in a red carpet-worthy look, complete with sky-high heels.

The “One Sweet Day” hit maker wore an embellished gold dress with sheer detailing by Furne One, a Dubai-based designer and the founder of Amato Couture.

Mariah Carey, dubai, celebrity style, sheer dress, glittery dress, performance, silver platform sandals, amato couture, performs during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab EmiratesMariah Carey Expo 2020 One Year to Go, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 20 Oct 2019
Mariah Carey (L) in a dress designed by Furne One and silver sandals in Dubai on Oct. 20.
CREDIT: Kamran Jebreili/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer selected soaring sandals. Her shoes of choice? Glittery silver platforms.

Mariah Carey, silver sandals, toes, pedicure, dubai expo 2020, celebrity shoe style
A close-up look at Mariah Carey’s glittery platforms.
CREDIT: Kamran Jebreili/Shutterstock

While Carey has long been a fan of sky-high shoes for almost any occasion (including athletic activities, such as bowling or running on a treadmill), platforms are an especially popular choice for fall ’19.

The sky-high style is trending in a big way, thanks to high-end designers such as Rick Owens, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. Platforms provide a height boost while offering extra stability compared to a stiletto, which can lead to a feeling of empowerment for the wearer. Carey isn’t the only A-lister to hop abroad the platform train. Lady Gaga has long been a fan of statement-making platforms (sometimes with nearly a foot of extra height) and other proponents include Britney Spears, Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

Mariah Carey, dubai, celebrity style, sheer dress, glittery dress, performance, silver platform sandals, amato couture, performs during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab EmiratesMariah Carey Expo 2020 One Year to Go, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 20 Oct 2019Mariah Carey performs during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab EmiratesMariah Carey Expo 2020 One Year to Go, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 20 Oct 2019
Mariah Carey in a dress designed by Furne One and silver sandals in Dubai on Oct. 20.
CREDIT: Kamran Jebreili/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see Mariah Carey’s most body-confident outfits over the years.

