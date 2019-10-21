Mariah Carey Performs in Dubai in Sparkly Platform Sandals & an Embellished Gown

No one does glitz and glam like Mariah Carey.

The 49-year-old pop star appeared at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates yesterday dressed to impress in a red carpet-worthy look, complete with sky-high heels.

The “One Sweet Day” hit maker wore an embellished gold dress with sheer detailing by Furne One, a Dubai-based designer and the founder of Amato Couture.

Mariah Carey (L) in a dress designed by Furne One and silver sandals in Dubai on Oct. 20. CREDIT: Kamran Jebreili/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer selected soaring sandals. Her shoes of choice? Glittery silver platforms.

A close-up look at Mariah Carey’s glittery platforms. CREDIT: Kamran Jebreili/Shutterstock

While Carey has long been a fan of sky-high shoes for almost any occasion (including athletic activities, such as bowling or running on a treadmill), platforms are an especially popular choice for fall ’19.

The sky-high style is trending in a big way, thanks to high-end designers such as Rick Owens, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. Platforms provide a height boost while offering extra stability compared to a stiletto, which can lead to a feeling of empowerment for the wearer. Carey isn’t the only A-lister to hop abroad the platform train. Lady Gaga has long been a fan of statement-making platforms (sometimes with nearly a foot of extra height) and other proponents include Britney Spears, Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

Mariah Carey in a dress designed by Furne One and silver sandals in Dubai on Oct. 20. CREDIT: Kamran Jebreili/Shutterstock

