Mariah Carey Shines in This Fall ’19 Shoe Trend During Concert in Milwaukee

Mariah Carey performed in silver glitter platforms at her first-ever concert in Milwaukee last night.

Carey wore beige fishnets with the sparkly shoe style during the outing. The singer — who is in the middle of her Caution World Tour — has always had an affinity for platforms, which made a notable comeback on the runways during fashion month.

Mariah Carey performing on her Caution World Tour. CREDIT: Splash

During her concert, Carey performed songs from her latest album, “Caution,” and from her movie “Glitter,” which came out in 2001. Local reports noted that backup dancers rollerbladed around in disco helmets during the throwback section of the show.

Mariah Carey on her Caution World Tour. CREDIT: Splash

Near the end of “Always Be My Baby” — which was a tribute to her children — twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon ran on stage to say hello to the audience.

Carey is known for rocking sky-high heels — whether its onstage or out bowling with her children. Carey even has a large closet at home just for high-heeled shoes.

Mariah Carey working out in Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Suede 105mm Sneaker Bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram.

In a fabulous gym moment in 2017, the Grammy Award-winner showed off Rihanna’s Fenty Puma stiletto sneaker booties teamed with fishnet stockings, a busty bodysuit and a coordinating bomber jacket.

Who could forget when Carey climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in 5-inch Alaia platform ankle booties in 2016?

Mariah Carey in concert during the Caution World Tour at Miller High Life Theater. CREDIT: Splash

One thing is clear: Carey, who celebrates her 49th birthday later this month, can still rock a pair of high heels.