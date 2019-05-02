Sign up for our newsletter today!

Mariah Carey Sparkles in a Sultry, Curve-Hugging Dress and Glittery Heels at Billboard Music Awards

By Charlie Carballo
Mariah Carey Billboard Music Awards, Press Room, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA – 01 May 2019
Mariah Carey accepted an honor that was long overdue tonight in Las Vegas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The hitmaker received the Icon Award, which recognizes members of the music industry for their legendary careers. Previous recipients include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Lopez.

Mariah Carey, 54th Annual ACM Awards, Press Room, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Mariah Carey poses with the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Along with accepting the honor, she showed off her famous pipes and performed for the crowd and fans at home.

Although she skipped the red carpet, Carey posed backstage in the press room with her award. She had on a glittery black dress with a dangerously high slit. The sparkling treatment went down to her Sophia Webster shoes, which were peep-toe Jumbo Effie platforms with wide crisscross straps across the toe.

Mariah CareyBillboard Music Awards, Press Room, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Mariah Carey poses with the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Mariah Carey54th Annual ACM Awards, Press Room, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Detail of Mariah Carey’s shoes at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Before taking the stage, Jennifer Hudson introduced the entertainer. On Instagram, Hudson shared her quirky reaction to hearing Carey sing — she throws shoes.

“I’m so honored to be apart of this iconic moment. @mariahcarey this is well-deserved,” she told her followers. “Countless amount of shoes have hit my TV throughout the years while watching you. This is your moment and I’m beyond excited to be apart.

Taylor Swift performed her new single “Me!” with Brendon Urie, while BTS rocked the stage singing “Boy With Luv” alongside Halsey.

Kelly Clarkson hosted the show for the second year in a row and also performed.

Mariah Carey - Icon AwardBillboard Music Awards, Press Room, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Mariah Carey poses with the Icon Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
