Mariah Carey’s Birthday Party Outfits Are Made to Command Attention

Today is Mariah Carey’s 49th birthday, and she has been celebrating all week in New York while she’s on her “Caution” world tour. And every high-heeled step of the way, the Grammy winner has commanded attention.

See Also Jordyn Woods Makes an LBD Exciting With Crystal & PVC Louboutins

Eva Green Shines in Louboutin Heels and the Ultimate Sparkly Green Dress

Melania Trump Wears White Coat & Signature Louboutins for St. Patrick's Day Church Service

Mariah Carey celebrates her birthday in Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Mariah Carey’s Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Splash News

She wore a pair of embellished Christian Louboutin heels for the occasion.

To honor the megastar, we take a look back at what Carey has worn at other birthday parties over the years.

Mariah Carey at Diddy’s birthday party in New York, 1998. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 1998, she attended Diddy’s birthday party at Hotel Cipriani in New York wearing a red dress and a shoe trend that has been revitalized recently: square-toed shoes.

Her sandals featured double straps and a block heel.

Mariah Carey at Diddy’s 35th birthday party in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A few years later, she attended Diddy’s birthday party again, but this time, she stepped up the eccentricity of her ensemble.

She chose a green princess-style gown complete with a full tulle skirt and train as well as a matching tiara.

Mariah Carey attends L.A. Reid’s 50th birthday celebration in New York, June 10, 2006. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2006, Carey brought out a retro look with a low-cut shimmering top and maxi skirt for L.A. Reid’s 50th birthday.

Her outfit was completed by a set of thick gold sandals.

Mariah Carey celebrates Nick Cannon’s 28th birthday at Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Oct. 7, 2008. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nick Cannon’s 28th birthday celebration had Carey rocking a classic mid-2000s minidress with an embellished belt. She wore sky-high purple platform heels to match.

Mariah Carey at Prince Azim’s birthday party in London, June 25, 2012. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the birthday party of Prince Azim of Brunei in 2012, she had on a gold shimmery dress with matching thin heels.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka seen leaving Floyd Mayweather’s birthday party, Los Angeles, Feb. 24, 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Last year, the “We Belong Together” singer attended Floyd Mayweather’s birthday in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

Though it wasn’t her birthday, Carey still dressed to the nines in a low-cut little black dress with blinged-out jewelry and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

For footwear, she had on chunky black peep-toe platforms with a block heel.

See Mariah Carey’s most body-confident styles over the years.

Want more?

Mariah Carey Shines in This Fall ’19 Shoe Trend During Concert in Milwaukee

Mariah Carey Stuns in Sky-High Louboutins, Fishnet Stockings at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Mariah Carey Heads Back to the Studio in the Highest Stiletto Platform Sandals