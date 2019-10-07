Margot Robbie Makes the Case for Fall Pastels in Head-to-Heel Lemon

Margot Robbie made the case for expanding your fall wardrobe palette.

The 29-year-old actress hit the streets of New York yesterday clad in head-to-toe lemon yellow en route to promote “Birds of Prey.”

Robbie wore a springlike ensemble that brightened up the streets of the Big Apple: a pale yellow pantsuit with matching pumps. The shoes boasted a stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut vamp, showing off the toes.

Margot Robbie wears a The Attico pantsuit from spring ’20 with pointy-toed pumps in New York Oct. 6. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Margot Robbie’s yellow heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The head-to-toe look came straight from The Attico’s Milan Fashion Week spring ’20 presentation, shown just two weeks ago. In addition to the bold, pointy-toed pumps, The Attic offered zebra-striped boots and rainbow-colored sandals for fall. The collection was shown at a Chinese restaurant that designers Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio transformed into a speakeasy.

A look from The Attico spring ’20. CREDIT: Courtesy

“We always care about the context, and we completely changed the space. It’s very unusual to find this kind of beautiful Chinese restaurant in Milan. This is the only one that looks like this,” Tordini told FN of the venue.

When it comes to her on-duty wardrobe, Robbie and stylist Kate Young tend to stick with classic footwear.

“I use the same shoes all the time. There’s this Jimmy Choo flat sandal with a single strap across the toe and a single strap across the ankle,” said Young of her clients’ wardrobes. “I love pumps. I use pumps all the time. I love a pointy-toe mule, which is a basically a cooler version of the pump. I use iconic, simple shoes.”

Flip through the gallery to see Margot Robbie’s red carpet style.

Want more?

Margot Robbie Gives Denim a High-Fashion Spin With Sparkly Chanel Sweater

Margot Robbie Channels Italian Glamour in Printed Summer Dress and Gold Sandals

Margot Robbie Gives the Canadian Tuxedo a High-Fashion Twist With ’90s-Inspired Sandals