Margot Robbie Channels Italian Glamour in Printed Summer Dress and Gold Sandals

Margot Robbie continues to wow the crowds with press tour looks for her latest film.
Her latest stop took her to Rome, where she and her co-stars arrived at a photo call today for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And Robbie’s outfit was very much in line with the charm and sophistication of the Italian capital.
The Oscar-nominated actress wore a summer dress by LHD, a travel-inspired fashion brand created by Laure Heriard Dubreuil, founder of upscale retailer The Webster. The “Casitas” minidress features a notched collar, button-down front, and puffed elbow-length sleeves. Quirky farm animal prints and houses are displayed all over, complementing the scenery of Italian buildings and landscape behind Robbie in the photo. She accessorized her look with a pair of open-toe metallic gold mules with knot detail and a stacked heel.
Robbie recently attended the London premiere of the film in a bronze Oscar de la Renta gown with a low neckline and flowing skirt. She paired the regal look with gold Tabitha Simmons sandals.
