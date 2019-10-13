Margot Robbie Puts a ’90s Spin on Power Dressing in LA

Margot Robbie may have gotten into the ’60s groove with her role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” but her latest look is inspired by a different decade: the ’90s.

The 29-year-old actress stepped out to the Amazon Studios “Honey Boy” tastemaker event in Los Angeles yesterday clad in a business-chic ensemble with pre-Y2K vibes.

Robbie sported a checked suit that consisted of high-waisted bottoms and an oversized blazer — both styling hallmarks of the decade’s power dressing.

Margot Robbie wearing a pantsuit with kitten heels in Los Angeles Oct. 12. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

The ’90s theme continued with the A-lister’s footwear: a pair of pointy-toed black pumps. The shoes boasted a kitten heel, a short height favored by the years’ biggest style icon, Princess Diana.

A close-up look at Margot Robbie’s kitten heels. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Robbie accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and wore her hair in a messy updo.

While promoting “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” this summer, Robbie went for a ’60s vibe, choosing outfits similar to that of her character, actress Sharon Tate.

When it comes to red carpet footwear, the Academy Award nominee and stylist Kate Young tend to stick with the classics.

“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” Young told FN in April.

Young — who also works with Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner — added, “I use pumps all the time. I love a pointy-toe mule, which is a basically a cooler version of the pump. I use iconic, simple shoes.”

Director Alma Har’el and Margot Robbie at the Amazon Studios “Honey Boy” Tastemaker event on Oct. 12. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

