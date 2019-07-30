Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in a Bronze Billowing Dress & Gold Heels on Red Carpet

With awards shows and film premieres aplenty under her belt, Margot Robbie is a certifiable pro on the red carpet.

The 29-year-old actress showed off her sartorial savvy at the London premiere of “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” today, turning up in a bronze Oscar de la Renta gown with a low neckline and flowing skirt.

Margot Robbie wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown with Tabitha Simmons sandals on the red carpet. CREDIT: NEIL HALL/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Margot Robbie’s sandals. CREDIT: NEIL HALL/Shutterstock

Robbie teamed the ethereal dress with gold Tabitha Simmons sandals, electing for the brand’s Eve style. Made in Italy of shiny calfskin, the sandals boast an ankle strap and a 4-inch stiletto heel. They’re available to shop on the designer’s website for $595.

Tabitha Simmons Eve sandal. CREDIT: Tabitha Simmons

The “I, Tonya” star works with stylist Kate Young, the woman behind the looks of celebrities like Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller and Sophie Turner. When it comes to footwear on the red carpet, Young says she likes to stick with the basics, so it’s no surprise that Robbie went for a classic silhouette.

“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” Young told FN. “I find on the red carpet, [some shoes] can be distracting and shortening. In photos, they read differently than they do in real life, so I tend to use a very simple shoe shape.”

Margot Robbie posing for photographers at the London premiere of “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.” CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

