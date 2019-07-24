Margot Robbie Gives the Canadian Tuxedo a High-Fashion Twist With ’90s-Inspired Sandals

Margot Robbie made double denim look like luxury fashion with on-trend summer sandals yesterday in L.A. at Levi’s star-studded dinner. The actress dressed to the occasion in shades of indigo and blue.

Margot Robbie in double denim at Levi’s and RAD dinner. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star, who co-hosted the dinner with actor Austin Butler, matched her personalized jacket — emblazoned with “Robbie” on the back — with a pair of light-wash straight-leg jeans. The 29-year-old tucked a plain white T-shirt into the jeans to complete the outfit.

Margot Robbie in double denim at Levi’s and RAD dinner. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Robbie spiced things up wearing a pair of open-toe sandals that were given ’90s-inspired flair with thick transparent straps that ran across her toebed. The footwear was completed with block white heels that slightly elevated the star. She added a pop of color to the outfit with a gold handbag adorned with coin-like embellishments.

Austin Butler at Levi’s and RAD dinner. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Butler also sported Levi’s in an all-black ensemble. The “The Dead Don’t Die” actor wore a buttoned-up jean jacket with and slip-on black boots that were complete with a square toe.

