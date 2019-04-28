Margot Robbie Commands Attention in Completely Sheer Lace Jumpsuit With Classic Black Pumps

When it comes to fashion, Margot Robbie is fearless.

The 28-year-old stepped out on the red carpet today at the “Dreamland” premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival wearing a daring see-through lace jumpsuit.

Margot Robbie in a lace jumpsuit at the “Dreamland” screening at Tribeca Film Festival. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Robbie’s jumpsuit featured flared legs and button detailing at the midriff. A Chanel logoed belt cinched in the Australian’s waist at the middle, with a fuzzy sweater adding some additional coverage on top.

Margot Robbie strides into Tribeca Film Festival in her lace jumpsuit. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

For shoes, the thespian stuck with a classic black pumps. A pointed silhouette and high vamp made for a sleek look.

A close-up look at Margot Robbie’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

It’s no surprise that the “Wolf of Wall Street” actress went for a simple shoe. Her stylist, Kate Young, told FN she generally outfits her clients in less fussy footwear for red carpets.

“I don’t do a lot of tricky shoes with celebrities,” said Young, who also counts Selena Gomez, Michelle Williams and Sophie Turner as clients. “I find on the red carpet, [some shoes] can be distracting and shortening. In photos, they read differently than they do in real life, so I tend to use a very simple shoe shape.”

Robbie’s red-carpet shoe go-tos are mostly the classics, with styles from Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Tabitha Simmons among those in her wardrobe.

