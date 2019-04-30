Margot Robbie Debuts New Curly Hair in Business-Chic Look Complete With Block-Heeled Pumps

Margot Robbie ditched her usual sleek hairdo for spiral curls as she was spotted on the streets of New York yesterday.

The 28-year-old wore a black long-sleeved T-shirt tucked into high-waisted dark blue pants with a flared leg.

Margot Robbie steps out in New York on April 29. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “I, Tonya” star selected shiny black pumps that had a rounded toe and a low block heel.

A closer look at Margot Robbie’s footwear. CREDIT: Splash News

Robbie went for a low-key makeup look and carried a black quilted leather Chanel bag with gold detailing on her back.

The Australian beauty is in town for the Tribeca Film Festival, where she stepped out for the “Dreamland” premiere on Sunday.

At the premiere, Robbie was chic in a see-through lace jumpsuit by Chanel, which she teamed with pointy-toed black Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.

The actress is styled by Kate Young, who counts Sophie Turner, Dakota Johnson, Selena Gomez and Michelle Williams as other clients.

“I use the same shoes all the time. There’s this Jimmy Choo flat sandal with a single strap across the toe and a single strap across the ankle. I love pumps. I use pumps all the time,” Young told FN of her red carpet styling. “I love a pointy-toe mule, which is a basically a cooler version of the pump. I use iconic, simple shoes.”

