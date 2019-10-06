Margot Robbie Gives Denim a High-Fashion Spin With Sparkly Chanel Sweater

Baggy jeans aren’t typically thought of as the pinnacle of style, but Margot Robbie proved that denim can be plenty chic with her latest ensemble.

The Australian actress, 29, stepped out in New York yesterday wearing high-waisted, lightwash jeans teamed with a cropped Chanel sweater.

Margot Robbie hits the streets of New York on Oct. 5. CREDIT: MEGA

The sweater featured shiny gold buttons on the sleeves and the French house’s interlocked “C” logo on the chest.

To complete the ’70s-inspired vibe of the jeans, Robbie reached for chunky sandals. The black, suedelike shoes had a round toe and block heel, with an open-toed silhouette perfect for showing off the A-lister’s midnight blue pedicure.

A close-up look at Margot Robbie’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star completed her look with Kate Young for Tura sunglasses.

It’s no surprise that Robbie chose sunglasses from Kate Young’s collaboration, as Young is her stylist. Other clients of Young’s include Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson and Sophie Turner.

While Robbie turns to Young to put together her red carpet looks, she’s no stranger to the sartorial realm herself. The actress has been an ambassador for Chanel since 2018 and serves as the face of the label’s Gabrielle Chanel Essence perfume, which launched last month.

