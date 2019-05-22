Margot Robbie Stuns in Chanel Couture With Sparkling Trousers and Satin Mules at Cannes

Margot Robbie poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Margot Robbie is at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new film, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The Chanel ambassador hit the red carpet wearing a head-to-toe Chanel Couture ensemble. Rather than sporting a dramatic gown like many other starlets have been photographed in, Robbie opted for a white sequined tunic with black bow detailing and a pink camellia flower pin. She wore the top over black sparkling trousers and accessorized her look with a black choker and glimmering feathered earrings.

Margot Robbie in Chanel haute couture spring ’19. CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Detail of Margot Robbie’s Chanel spring ’19 mules. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Her shoes are from Chanel’s spring 2019 haute couture collection— black, pointed-toe high-heeled satin mules with ankle straps. She worked with celebrity stylist Kate Young in putting together her look, who also styled Selena Gomez for her Cannes appearances. Robbie was most recently named the face of Chanel fragrances and has been working with the brand for several years now. She wore Chanel to the 2019 SAG Awards and has sat in the front row at many of the brand’s runway shows.

Related Cannes Film Festival Security Denied Entry to a Woman for Not Wearing High Heels -- Again Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, According to You Amber Heard Stuns in Red Leather Boots Alongside More Stars at the Chopard Party in Cannes

The shoes Robbie wore are from Chanel’s spring 2019 haute couture show in Paris. CREDIT: Elizabeth Pantaleo/Shutterstock

Robbie is starring alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, who were all in attendance at the Cannes red carpet premiere. “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” hits theaters July 26

Want More?

Margot Robbie Debuts New Curly Hair in Business-Chic Look Complete With Block-Heeled Pumps

Margot Robbie Commands Attention in Completely Sheer Lace Jumpsuit With Classic Black Pumps

Margot Robbie Pulls Off Wearing Sandals in the Winter in the Chicest Way Possible