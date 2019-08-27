Marc Jacobs’ VMAs Look Features Red Slippers Like Dorothy’s in ‘The Wizard of Oz’

A few clicks of the the heels may not have brought him home, but Marc Jacobs still channeled “The Wizard of Oz” lead Dorothy with his ruby red slippers at last night’s MTV VMAs.

The toes of Jacobs’ bold heels were just barely on display as he stepped out to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J, with most of the shoe hidden underneath his pant legs. The designer wore an olive green pantsuit from his eponymous label with a matching tie.

Charly Defrancesco (L) and Marc Jacobs at the 2019 MTV VMAs. CREDIT: MEGA A close-up look at Marc Jacobs’ Prada heels. CREDIT: Mega While fans got only the smallest glimpse of Jacobs’ shoes on the red carpet, he allowed a closer look on Instagram.

The Prada shoes featured crystal embellishment throughout, with a 4.3-inch block heel and a rounded silhouette. The pumps are available at Bergdorfgoodman.com for $1,100.

Red crystal-embellished Prada pumps. CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

The shoes had a slightly higher heel than the pair Judy Garland wore as Dorothy, and Prada nixed the bow embellishment that adorned the character’s pair.

Judy Garland’s sparkly red slippers in “The Wizard of Oz.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

This year’s VMAs marked a memorable career achievement for Jacobs, as he was awarded MTV’s first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award. In addition to accepting the honor, Jacobs and his design team worked with MTV to develop a multimedia red carpet activation for the event, complete with a photographer.

The fashion icon was one of several celebrities to opt for an androgynous look on the red carpet, with other men also selecting outfits with heels, sequins and other feminine details.

