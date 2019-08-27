Sign up for our newsletter today!

Marc Jacobs’ VMAs Look Features Red Slippers Like Dorothy’s in ‘The Wizard of Oz’

By Ella Chochrek
A few clicks of the the heels may not have brought him home, but Marc Jacobs still channeled “The Wizard of Oz” lead Dorothy with his ruby red slippers at last night’s MTV VMAs.

The toes of Jacobs’ bold heels were just barely on display as he stepped out to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J, with most of the shoe hidden underneath his pant legs. The designer wore an olive green pantsuit from his eponymous label with a matching tie.

Marc Jacobs, olive green suit, Prada shoes, ruby slippers, red carpet, celebrity shoe style, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey. 26 Aug 2019 Pictured: Charly Defrancesco,Marc Jacobs. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA489485_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Charly Defrancesco (L) and Marc Jacobs at the 2019 MTV VMAs.
CREDIT: MEGA
Marc Jacobs, men's heels, ruby slippers, shoe detail, olive green suit, Prada shoes, ruby slippers, red carpet, celebrity shoe style, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey. 26 Aug 2019 Pictured: Charly Defrancesco,Marc Jacobs. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA489485_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A close-up look at Marc Jacobs’ Prada heels.
CREDIT: Mega
While fans got only the smallest glimpse of Jacobs’ shoes on the red carpet, he allowed a closer look on Instagram.

The Prada shoes featured crystal embellishment throughout, with a 4.3-inch block heel and a rounded silhouette. The pumps are available at Bergdorfgoodman.com for $1,100.

Prada crystal embellished ruby slippers
Red crystal-embellished Prada pumps.
CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

The shoes had a slightly higher heel than the pair Judy Garland wore as Dorothy, and Prada nixed the bow embellishment that adorned the character’s pair.

Iconic Movie Shoes Wizard of Oz Judy Garland
Judy Garland’s sparkly red slippers in “The Wizard of Oz.”
CREDIT: Shutterstock

This year’s VMAs marked a memorable career achievement for Jacobs, as he was awarded MTV’s first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award. In addition to accepting the honor, Jacobs and his design team worked with MTV to develop a multimedia red carpet activation for the event, complete with a photographer.

The fashion icon was one of several celebrities to opt for an androgynous look on the red carpet, with other men also selecting outfits with heels, sequins and other feminine details.

Click through the gallery to see more of the celebrity arrivals at the 2019 VMAs.

In the video below, watch Carrie Dragshaw explain how to make a sparkly stiletto.

