Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco’s Star-Studded Wedding Brings Out Rita Ora and More Stars

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco tied the knot on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Singer Rita Ora stepped out in a blue ensemble to celebrate the marriage of Marc Jacobs and former model Charly “Char” Defrancesco. The couple tied the knot last night in New York City and held a wedding reception, where they were greeted by a fleet of celebrities, models and designers.

But the “Let You Love Me” songstress commanded attention in a vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown paired with shiny blue stilettos.

Vas J. Morgan and Rita Ora CREDIT: Splash

Other notable guests who attended the wedding reception included Bella and Gigi Hadid, Grace Coddington and Lil’ Kim, to name a few.

Bella and Gigi Hadid attended Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco’s wedding reception together. CREDIT: Splash

Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid attended the reception wearing contrasting Marc Jacobs looks. Bella wore an all-black ensemble featuring a blazer, peplum corset top and pants. The Victoria’s Secret model finished her evening look with Christian Louboutin’s Neoalto Lace 85mm pumps.

Gigi wore a gray two-piece Marc Jacobs suit with a black fedora designed by Youssef Lahlou, as well as a yellow python-print bag and simple black lace pumps. The two sisters have been featured in several of Marc Jacobs’ runway shows in recent years.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco’s wedding reception. CREDIT: Splash

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out with husband, actor Sebastian Bear-McClard. The actress wore a silky yellow Saks Potts dress with a plunging neckline complete with metallic strappy sandals and a clutch.

Naomi Campbell outside of Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco’s wedding reception. CREDIT: Splash

Naomi Campbell took glam to the next level in a rhinestone-covered cape and Balmain trousers. The supermodel tied the sparkling look with black pointed-toe heels.

Anna Wintour steps out in colorful floral purple dress for the reception. CREDIT: Splash

Other guests included Anna Wintour, Chloe Sevigny, Luka Sabbat, Kaia Gerber and Kate Moss.

Jacobs and Defrancesco have been together since 2015. The two were engaged last year when Jacobs hired a flash mob to perform Prince’s “Kiss” at a Chipotle, which is allegedly Defrancesco’s favorite fast food restaurant.

The couple of the hour also were dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Char Defrancesco and Marc Jacobs CREDIT: Splash

Defrancesco wore a green velvet suit with a matching bow tie while Jacobs wore a dark suit. The couple finished their looks with Gucci boots.