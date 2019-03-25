Mandy Moore’s Nude Dress Gets a Pop of Color With Red Velvet Pumps at Hollywood Star Walk of Fame Ceremony

Mandy Moore joins the exclusive list of stars who have earned their spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
The actress accepted her prestigious recognition today at a ceremony with friends, family and a few recognizable names. For the event, Moore chose a blush dress with a unique twisted shoulder.
For footwear, the “This Is Us” star chose to almost match the red carpet in a pair of velvet burgundy heels with a pointed toe and a classic silhouette.
There was a bit of a reunion at the event as Moore was joined by Adam Shankman and Shane West; Moore and West two starred together in “A Walk Together” in 2002, which Shankman directed.
West spoke at the event and his former costar shared her appreciation on Twitter in a sweet post, saying: “Stars have always sort of been our thing. Thankful to @shanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember.”
Want more?
Mandy Moore Sizzles in a Fierce Leather Minidress With Sculpted Shoulders and Strappy Heels
Watch Mandy Moore Twirl in 4-Inch Heels and a Fringe Dress at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Mandy Moore Is Red-Hot In a Dangerously High-Slit Dress and 5-Inch Blade Heels