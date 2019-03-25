Mandy Moore’s Nude Dress Gets a Pop of Color With Red Velvet Pumps at Hollywood Star Walk of Fame Ceremony

Mandy Moore poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mandy Moore joins the exclusive list of stars who have earned their spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

The actress accepted her prestigious recognition today at a ceremony with friends, family and a few recognizable names. For the event, Moore chose a blush dress with a unique twisted shoulder.

Mandy Moore poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Mandy Moore’s shoes and her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “This Is Us” star chose to almost match the red carpet in a pair of velvet burgundy heels with a pointed toe and a classic silhouette.

There was a bit of a reunion at the event as Moore was joined by Adam Shankman and Shane West; Moore and West two starred together in “A Walk Together” in 2002, which Shankman directed.

(L-R): Adam Shankman, Mandy Moore and Shane West pose in front of Moore’s new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. CREDIT: Shutterstock

West spoke at the event and his former costar shared her appreciation on Twitter in a sweet post, saying: “Stars have always sort of been our thing. Thankful to @shanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember.”

Stars have always sort of been our thing. Thankful to @shanewest for his kind words on this very special day, one which I will never forget. It was a walk (of fame) to remember.🌟 pic.twitter.com/qZj0R5bwSg — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) March 25, 2019

