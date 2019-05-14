Mandy Moore Celebrates ‘This Is Us’ in Two Looks

Mandy Moore spent her Monday evening celebrating her show “This Is Us” and switching up her style at the NBC Upfronts and then at the Entertainment Weekly and People Upfronts Party.

At the NBC Upfronts, Moore chose a pink, yellow and black plaid dress from Derek Lam’s spring ’19 collection that retails for $1,890.

Mandy Moore poses in a Derek Lam dress and Christian Louboutin heels at the NBC Upfronts in New York, May 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Mandy Moore’s Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the actress continued her style with a set of $818 pink Miss Valois 85 patent leather sandals from Christian Louboutin.

Later that evening, Moore changed her outfit and her vibe for the Entertainment Weekly and People Upfronts Party.

The 35-year-old chose a black leather dress by Dundas with sequined accents to match her pulled-back hair and dark smoky eye.

Mandy Moore attends the <em>Entertainment Weekly</em> and <em>People</em>‘s Upfronts Party in New York, May 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Mandy Moore’s black heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Moore continued the all-black ensemble with a set of double-strap black heeled sandals.

Moore rose to fame as a singer in 1999 before starting her acting career in the early 2000s. The actress has since gone on to star in major productions including “A Walk to Remember,” “Chasing Liberty” and “This Is Us.” She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year.

