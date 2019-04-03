Mandy Moore Stuns in Feathery Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Hotel Vivier

Mandy Moore showed off her effortlessly chic night out style in L.A. Tuesday evening.
The newly married “This Is Us” star attended a cocktail party at Hotel Vivier in Los Angeles last night wearing shimmery black Petar Petrov dress featuring a high neck, long sleeves and an asymmetrical skirt. The 34-year-old accessorized with a black Roger Vivier clutch bag and the luxury brand’s Maharaja sandals.
The bold style, which retails for $1,200, boasts a sleek black satin upper with feather embellishments and Swarovski crystal appliqués. Moore completed her look by adding a red lip and gold drop earrings.
Meanwhile, the day before, the actress hosted an event at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in L.A., where she looked ready for spring in a light blue floral-print maxi dress courtesy of Rixo paired with black patent Tabitha Simmons buckle-strap mules. A large gray tote bag and small gold hoop earrings pulled things together.
