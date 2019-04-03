Sign up for our newsletter today!

Mandy Moore Stuns in Feathery Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Hotel Vivier

By Allie Fasanella
Mandy Moore
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mandy Moore showed off her effortlessly chic night out style in L.A. Tuesday evening.

The newly married “This Is Us” star attended a cocktail party at Hotel Vivier in Los Angeles last night wearing shimmery black Petar Petrov dress featuring a high neck, long sleeves and an asymmetrical skirt. The 34-year-old accessorized with a black Roger Vivier clutch bag and the luxury brand’s Maharaja sandals.

roger vivier, mandy moore
Mandy Moore wearing a Petar Petrov dress with black feather-embellished Roger Vivier sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The bold style, which retails for $1,200, boasts a sleek black satin upper with feather embellishments and Swarovski crystal appliqués. Moore completed her look by adding a red lip and gold drop earrings.

mandy moore, roger vivier sandals
A closer look at Mandy Moore’s Roger Vivier Maharaja sandals featuring a black satin upper with feather embellishments and Swarovski crystal appliqués.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the day before, the actress hosted an event at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in L.A., where she looked ready for spring in a light blue floral-print maxi dress courtesy of Rixo paired with black patent Tabitha Simmons buckle-strap mules. A large gray tote bag and small gold hoop earrings pulled things together.

mandy moore sundress
Mandy Moore wearing a baby blue floral-print Rixo Monet sundress with black patent Tabitha Simmons buckle strap mules.
CREDIT: Splash

