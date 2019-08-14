Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz & More Stars Show Off Classic Shoe Style at NBC Party for Emmy Nominees

Classic shoes will never go out of style — just ask the stars who attended NBC’s party for Emmy nominees yesterday in Los Angeles.

Mandy Moore looked stylish in a patterned Proenza Schouler dress that featured a color-blocked pattern and a halter-style neckline. For footwear, the “Candy” singer went with pointy-toe black pumps.

Mandy Moore wearing a Proenza Schouler dress. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Mandy Moore’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Moore’s “This Is Us” co-star Chrissy Metz wore a custom teal and magenta dress by Anthony Thomas Galante. She paired the colorful dress with simple sandals, choosing a gold ankle-strap sandal that showed off her pastel pedicure.

Chrissy Metz in Anthony Thomas Galante. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Chrissy Metz’ gold sandals. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Moore and Metz’ co-star Sterling K. Brown wore a bold blue suit from Paisley & Gray. The two-time Emmy winner teamed his bright suit with navy blue slippers that featured gold embellishment.

Sterling K. Brown wearing a Paisley & Gray suit. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown’s slippers. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

Like Brown, Jameela Jamil chose a colorful suit — with more subdued footwear. The actress went with a red two-piece look by Emilia Wickstead. Her shoes were black pointy-toed kitten heels from Prada.

Jameela Jamil in an Emilia Wickstead suit and Prada heels. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Jameela Jamil’s Prada pumps. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

Other attendees at NBC’s cocktail party included Justin Hartley, Ted Danson and Milo Ventimiglia. The Emmys will air on Sept. 22, 2019 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles; the ceremony will be broadcast in the U.S. on Fox.

Click through the gallery to see the most stylish 2019 Emmy nominees.

Watch the video below for a look at the red carpet and other highlights from the 2018 FN Achievement Awards.

Want more?

These Are the Most Stylish 2019 Emmy Awards Nominees

Why ‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo’s Emmys Sneakers Were More Than a Fashion Statement

Cybill Shepherd Did the Unthinkable on the Red Carpet With Her Emmys Outfit 32 Years Ago