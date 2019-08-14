Sign up for our newsletter today!

Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz & More Stars Show Off Classic Shoe Style at NBC Party for Emmy Nominees

By Ella Chochrek
NBC and Universal Television Emmy Nominee Celebration, West Hollywood, USA – 13 Aug 2019
Laverne Cox — Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner — Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Rachel Brosnahan — Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Billy Porter — Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Classic shoes will never go out of style — just ask the stars who attended NBC’s party for Emmy nominees yesterday in Los Angeles.

Mandy Moore looked stylish in a patterned Proenza Schouler dress that featured a color-blocked pattern and a halter-style neckline. For footwear, the “Candy” singer went with pointy-toe black pumps.

Mandy MooreNBC Emmy Nominee Cocktail Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019 Wearing Proenza Schouler same outfit as catwalk model *10101741d
Mandy Moore wearing a Proenza Schouler dress.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Mandy Moore, black pointy-toe pumps, celebrity shoe style, nbc emmy nominee party
A close-up look at Mandy Moore’s heels.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Moore’s “This Is Us” co-star Chrissy Metz wore a custom teal and magenta dress by Anthony Thomas Galante. She paired the colorful dress with simple sandals, choosing a gold ankle-strap sandal that showed off her pastel pedicure.

Chrissy MetzNBC Emmy Nominee Cocktail Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2019
Chrissy Metz in Anthony Thomas Galante.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Chrissy Metz, gold sandals, emmy nominee nbc party, pedicure, footwear, celebrity shoe style
A close-up look at Chrissy Metz’ gold sandals.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Moore and Metz’ co-star Sterling K. Brown wore a bold blue suit from Paisley & Gray. The two-time Emmy winner teamed his bright suit with navy blue slippers that featured gold embellishment.

Sterling K. Brown attends the NBC and Universal Television Emmy Nominee Celebration at Tesse, in West Hollywood, CalifNBC and Universal Television Emmy Nominee Celebration, West Hollywood, USA - 13 Aug 2019
Sterling K. Brown wearing a Paisley & Gray suit.
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock
Sterling K. Brown, shoe style, embellished slippers, nbc emmy nominee party
Sterling K. Brown’s slippers.
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

Like Brown, Jameela Jamil chose a colorful suit — with more subdued footwear. The actress went with a red two-piece look by Emilia Wickstead. Her shoes were black pointy-toed kitten heels from Prada.

Jameela Jamil, Emilia wickstead suit, Prada pumps, style, attends the NBC and Universal Television Emmy Nominee Celebration at Tesse, in West Hollywood, CalifNBC and Universal Television Emmy Nominee Celebration, West Hollywood, USA - 13 Aug 2019
Jameela Jamil in an Emilia Wickstead suit and Prada heels.
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock
Jameela Jamil, Emilia wickstead suit, Prada pumps, style, attends the NBC and Universal Television Emmy Nominee Celebration at Tesse, in West Hollywood, CalifNBC and Universal Television Emmy Nominee Celebration, West Hollywood, USA - 13 Aug 2019
A close-up shot of Jameela Jamil’s Prada pumps.
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

Other attendees at NBC’s cocktail party included Justin Hartley, Ted Danson and Milo Ventimiglia. The Emmys will air on Sept. 22, 2019 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles; the ceremony will be broadcast in the U.S. on Fox.

