Meet Latin Pop Sensation Maluma: Fashion’s Next Big Star

He may be largely unknown to the English-speaking fashion world, but Maluma is a front row staple these days.

At Men’s Fashion Month, it seems like Maluma, 25, nabbed a ticket to all the hottest shows. In the past week, the Colombian entertainer was spotted on the front row at Off-White, Louis Vuitton and Heron Preston — and that’s just in Paris.

Maluma in the front row at the Louis Vuitton spring ’20 PFW Men’s show. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

The Latin singer-songwriter was also on hand for DSquared2’s show in Milan on Sunday, where he looked dapper in a cowboy-inspired pink set from the label’s fall ’19 collection. Indeed, his connection with the brand goes a little deeper — as he worked alongside creative directors Dean and Dan Caten to design looks for his “11:11 Worldwide Tour 2019,” which includes a range of dates this summer and culminates with an Oct. 4 performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“When we saw what Dsquared2 was doing, I thought that was super-connected to the whole concept of ‘11.11,'” Maluma told FN’s sister publication WWD. “I do like fashion. I love expressing myself through clothing. I would say that that’s the most beautiful thing, and my music is very connected to the fashion world.“

His collaboration with DSquared2 on tour looks wasn’t Maluma’s first time taking a more hands-on approach. The rapper had the opportunity to release a line of his own with Colombian fashion company Amelissa.

With his signature shades and streetwear swag, it’s no wonder that Maluma’s beginning to generate more buzz outside of the Spanish-speaking world. Music remains at the core of his identity, and he’s worked with internationally renowned artists including Marc Anthony, Shakira and Jason Derulo. And his latest collab, “Medellin,” comes with one of the biggest pop icons of all-time: Madonna.

His next stop? Global domination — both in music and in fashion.

“I love designing. I had the opportunity to design a line of clothing in Colombia that was super successful and I want to do it at a huge level, you know, like trying to connect my ideas with maybe Dsquared2, you never know. So I think that’s my next step, designing my own line for a big, big company,” he said.

Maluma wearing Moschino at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

