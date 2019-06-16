Malia and Sasha Obama Master Vacation Style in Summery Shoe Looks on France Trip

School’s out for summer, and the Obama family is taking advantage.

The former first family is on a trip to Avignon, France, where President Barack Obama’s two daughters, Malia and Sasha, are showing off their summer style savvy.

Malia wore an all-white look — a major celebrity styling trend in recent months. The 20-year-old had on a backless, halter-style top, which she tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Malia Obama wears a white halter top and strappy sandals. CREDIT: Mega For footwear, she went with strappy black flat sandals that showcased her pedicure.

A close-up of Malia Obama’s shoes. CREDIT: Mega The Harvard student completed her look with a red handbag and stud earrings. She wore her hair pulled back into a messy bun.

Meanwhile, Sasha looked chic in a yellow snake-print midi dress with spaghetti straps. The 18-year-old teamed the dress with white Normas sneakers from Unif, a low-top style which features a rose embroidered detail and branding on the tongue. The kicks are available for purchase on the designer’s website, where the price has been slashed from $98 down to $73.

Sasha Obama in a snake-print dress and white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Sasha Obama’s Unif sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News Malia is a rising junior at Harvard. Sasha graduated from her high school, the prestigious Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C., this month. While the Obama family has not officially revealed where their younger daughter will be headed to college, rumor has it she’s University of Michigan-bound.

Click through the gallery for a look at Sasha Obama’s shoe style over the years.

Watch the video below to see Arielle Charnas discuss the key to Instagram success.

Want more?

Malia & Sasha Obama Show Off Their Gen-Z Style Savvy in France

Sasha Obama Looks So Chic for Prom in Black Gown & Strappy Sandals

The Obamas Nail Casual Vacation Style in Bali