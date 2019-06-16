Sign up for our newsletter today!

Malia & Sasha Obama Show Off Their Gen-Z Style Savvy in France

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Malia and Sasha Obama
Malia Obama Shoe Style
Malia Obama Shoe Style
Malia Obama Shoe Style
Malia Obama Shoe Style
View Gallery 10 Images

When it comes to casual-chic street style, the Obama daughters seem to have the formula down pat.

Malia and Sasha were spotted shopping at a market in Avignon, France today, where they stayed true to their generation in some of the biggest trends of the moment.

malia, sasha, obama daughters, dr. martens boots, nike air force 1 sneakers, celebrity street style, Isle sur Sorgue, France 26th of June 2019Malia and Tasha Obama, Barack?s daughters, strolling in the market of the little french village of Isle sur Sorgue close to Avignon where they ?re holidaying with the parents Barack and Michelle for a weekABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Ref: SPL5098220 160619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Malia and Sasha Obama shopping in France on July 16.
CREDIT: Splash News
malia, sasha, obama daughters, dr. martens boots, nike air force 1 sneakers, celebrity street style, Isle sur Sorgue, France 26th of June 2019Malia and Tasha Obama, Barack?s daughters, strolling in the market of the little french village of Isle sur Sorgue close to Avignon where they ?re holidaying with the parents Barack and Michelle for a weekABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Ref: SPL5098220 160619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
A close-up look at Malia (L) and Sasha’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Malia wore a black denim jacket over a black button-front shirt with white embroidery and high-waisted shorts. On her feet, the 20-year-old had on trendy Dr. Martens boots — a shoe style that’s been approved by “it” girls aplenty (including another pair of famous sisters: Bella and Gigi Hadid).

She carried a brownish-red bag and wore her hair in long braids going down her back.

Meanwhile, Sasha, 18, wore an outfit that looked as if it’d been plucked straight from the racks of Urban Outfitters. The newly anointed high school graduate had on an oversized green jacket layered over a white shirt and lightwash mom jeans. For shoes, Sasha went with white Nike Air Force 1 high-tops, proving that the white sneaker trend isn’t going anywhere. The teen topped off her look with a leopard-print bucket hat (both animal prints and the ’90s throwback hats are in vogue).

malia, sasha, obama daughters, dr. martens boots, nike air force 1 sneakers, celebrity street style, Isle sur Sorgue, France 26th of June 2019Malia and Tasha Obama, Barack?s daughters, strolling in the market of the little french village of Isle sur Sorgue close to Avignon where they ?re holidaying with the parents Barack and Michelle for a weekABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Ref: SPL5098220 160619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America RightsIsle sur Sorgue, France 26th of June 2019Malia and Tasha Obama, Barack?s daughters, strolling in the market of the little french village of Isle sur Sorgue close to Avignon where they ?re holidaying with the parents Barack and Michelle for a weekABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Ref: SPL5098220 160619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Malia (L) Obama wearing Dr. Martens boots while out with sister Sasha in Nikes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Malia is entering her junior year at Harvard next year. While the Obamas haven’t officially revealed where Sasha will be attending college, she’s rumored to be headed to University of Michigan in the fall.

Flip through the gallery to see Malia Obama’s best street style.

In the video below, check out celebrity kids’ chic street style moments.

Want more?

Malia Obama Debuts Extra-Long Braids With Sports Bra, Leggings and Cat Boots

Sasha Obama Looks So Chic for Prom in Black Gown & Strappy Sandals

Malia Obama’s Daytime Date Look Includes a $69 Dress & These Iconic Boots

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad