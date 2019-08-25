How Malia Obama, 21, Has Changed Her Style Since Leaving the White House

When President Barack Obama took office, daughter Malia Obama was only 10 years-old. Now, she’s more than halfway through college.

Over the years, the American public has seen Malia grow up — and as we watched her go from middle school to high school to college, her style has evolved, too.

During her early days, the now-21-year-old opted for kid-appropriate shoe styles, like ballet flats and Converse sneakers. Her sister Sasha, now 18, had similar taste in footwear.

Malia (L) in a pair of black flats with Sasha at Barack Obama’s election-night party in Chicago in 2008. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As the weather gets warmer each year, Malia has long chosen open-toed styles — often favoring walkable shoes that are flat or feature a low heel.

Malia Obama (L) wearing flat sandals for a family vacation in Martha’s Vineyard in 2014. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During a gap year in New York in 2017, Malia had opportunities aplenty to wear boots. She was spotted multiple times clad in shearling-lined 3.1 Philip Lim ankle boots while en route to work at The Weinstein Company.

Malia Obama wearing cropped black pants with her 3.1 Phillip Lim boots to her internship in 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

While booties were a fitting choice for New York’s harsh winters, the Harvard University student has also tested out boots for summer. Dr. Martens combat boots were her pick while out and about in France in June during a family vacation.

Malia (L) Obama wearing Dr. Martens boots while out with sister Sasha in Nikes. CREDIT: Splash News

The Sidwell Friends alum begins junior year of college on Sept. 4. As for her next post-White House plans, Malia hasn’t made any sort of announcement. Both of her parents attended law school, meeting at Chicago firm Sidley & Austin in 1989.

