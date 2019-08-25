Sign up for our newsletter today!

How Malia Obama, 21, Has Changed Her Style Since Leaving the White House

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Malia Obama
Malia Obama’s Style and Shoes Over the Years
Malia Obama’s Style and Shoes Over the Years
Malia Obama’s Style and Shoes Over the Years
Malia Obama’s Style and Shoes Over the Years
View Gallery 30 Images

When President Barack Obama took office, daughter Malia Obama was only 10 years-old. Now, she’s more than halfway through college.

Over the years, the American public has seen Malia grow up — and as we watched her go from middle school to high school to college, her style has evolved, too.

During her early days, the now-21-year-old opted for kid-appropriate shoe styles, like ballet flats and Converse sneakers. Her sister Sasha, now 18, had similar taste in footwear.

Malia obama, Sasha Obama Style, election night party, chicago, 2008
Malia (L) in a pair of black flats with Sasha at Barack Obama’s election-night party in Chicago in 2008.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As the weather gets warmer each year, Malia has long chosen open-toed styles — often favoring walkable shoes that are flat or feature a low heel.

Malia obama Style, sandals, shoes, skirt, feet, marthas vineyard, 2014, michelle obama, barack obama, vacation
Malia Obama (L) wearing flat sandals for a family vacation in Martha’s Vineyard in 2014.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

During a gap year in New York in 2017, Malia had opportunities aplenty to wear boots. She was spotted multiple times clad in shearling-lined 3.1 Philip Lim ankle boots while en route to work at The Weinstein Company.

Related

First Family Fashion: The Style Choices of the Obama Girls vs. the Trump Girls

Best Women's Oxfords

From the Archives: Presidential Kids' Street Style Through the Years

Malia Obama 3.1 Phillip Lim Boots, new york, style, weinstein internship, 2017
Malia Obama wearing cropped black pants with her 3.1 Phillip Lim boots to her internship in 2017.
CREDIT: Splash News

While booties were a fitting choice for New York’s harsh winters, the Harvard University student has also tested out boots for summer. Dr. Martens combat boots were her pick while out and about in France in June during a family vacation.

malia, sasha, obama daughters, dr. martens boots, nike air force 1 sneakers, celebrity street style, Isle sur Sorgue, France 26th of June 2019Malia and Tasha Obama, Barack?s daughters, strolling in the market of the little french village of Isle sur Sorgue close to Avignon where they ?re holidaying with the parents Barack and Michelle for a weekABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Ref: SPL5098220 160619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America RightsIsle sur Sorgue, France 26th of June 2019Malia and Tasha Obama, Barack?s daughters, strolling in the market of the little french village of Isle sur Sorgue close to Avignon where they ?re holidaying with the parents Barack and Michelle for a weekABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Ref: SPL5098220 160619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Malia (L) Obama wearing Dr. Martens boots while out with sister Sasha in Nikes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The Sidwell Friends alum begins junior year of college on Sept. 4. As for her next post-White House plans, Malia hasn’t made any sort of announcement. Both of her parents attended law school, meeting at Chicago firm Sidley & Austin in 1989.

Flip through the gallery for more of Malia Obama’s style.

Watch the video below to see Kenneth Cole talk building a brand, how to succeed in fashion and more.

Want more?

First Family Fashion: The Style Choices of the Obama Girls vs. the Trump Girls

Malia and Sasha Obama Master Vacation Style in Summery Shoe Looks on Trip to France

Malia Obama Debuts Extra-Long Braids With Sports Bra, Leggings and Cat Boots

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad