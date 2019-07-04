Happy 21st Birthday, Malia Obama: A Look at Her Style Over the Years

Malia Obama’s birthday falls on quite the patriotic day. Born on the Fourth of July, the former first child has spent half of her life in the spotlight as the eldest daughter of Barack Obama.

Over the years, we’ve seen her style evolve. But one thing is for sure, whether she’s spotted in ballet flats or combat boots, she has always opted for comfortably chic styles.

Malia (L) and Sasha Obama shopping in France on June 16. CREDIT: Splash News

Last month, Malia and her sister, Sasha, were spotted shopping at a market in Avignon, France, sporting some of the latest trends.

Malia wore a black denim jacket paired with a black shirt complete white embroidery details and high-waisted shorts. To top it off, Malia opted for timeless and trendy Dr. Martens boots. Her look contrasted nicely with Sasha, who wore a bucket hat, a green army coat, jeans and white sneakers.

A close-up look at Malia (L) and Sasha’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

On the same family trip, Malia was spotted pulling off the monochromatic trend. The Harvard University student wore a dramatic white halter top with a revealing back. She matched the look with white pants, simple strappy sandals and a red Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket bag.

Malia Obama wears a white halter top and strappy sandals. CREDIT: Mega

Malia continues to pair classic style with contemporary Gen Z flair. There’s no doubt she learned some style tips from her mother, former first lady, Michelle.

The Obamas in June 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Obama women never fail to be sensibly chic. Often pairing comfortable shoes with more elevated dresses, tops and pants, they are always ready for the camera while on the go. Malia, specifically, is a champion for comfortable shoes. She’s often spotted in sneakers and boots, rather than heels and sandals, like her sister Sasha.

As Malia enters another year of her early twenties, we can’t wait to see her style continue to blossom.

See more of Malia Obama’s style over the years.

