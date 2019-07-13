Maggie Rogers Rocked The Cowboy Boot Trend On the Today Show This Morning

Up-and-coming singer Maggie Rogers looked very Gen Z at her performance on The Today Show this morning. The 25-year old performed her most popular songs on the talk show including her debut hit “Alaska”.

Maggie Rogers on Today Show. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutte

The star sported a baby blue ensemble with a matching pants and cropped jacket set. She accessorized the look with a darker blue belt and a pair of on-trend oversize hoop earrings. To complete the outfit the singer wore a T-shirt with a photo of Eleanor Roosevelt printed across it.

Maggie Rogers on Today Show. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutte

Rogers stomped on stage in her go-to cowboy boots, hopping onto the popular boot trend that has been growing in the past year. However, these shoes have a slight twist to them, unlike the pointy toes that can usually be found at the tip of cowboy boots the singer’s footwear has a flat cutoff at the front.

The boots seem to be an everyday go-to for the “Burning” singer who has posted multiple Instagram posts fashioning the footwear in different styles. Rogers paired the shoes with classic blue jeans, a pastel patterned top and a blue feather trimmed jacket. She posted the photo from the Roslkide festival In Denmark and captioned the photo “what up @rosklidefestival im here and im fabulous”

The stylish boots can be seen featured all over Rogers’ Instagram page.

Want More?

Maggie Rogers Rocks Trendy Western Boots After ‘SNL’ Debut

Celebrity Statement Shoes: Lupita Nyong’o In SJP Collection On “The Today Show”

Hailey Baldwin Wears Windbreaker & Cowboy Boots in Sweet Anniversary Tribute Post to Husband Justin Bieber