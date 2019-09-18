Madonna Is Comfy in $100 Ugg Slippers & Kimono Ahead of Madame X Concert

Madonna may be known for her ever-evolving, over-the-top style, but even she likes to keep things comfy.

The 61-year-old pop icon basically wore her pajamas as she arrived for the first leg of her Madame X Tour last night in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Madonna wears a Temperley London kimono and Ugg slippers in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Sept. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

Madonna sported a printed kimono from Temperley London over sheer black tights and a pair of fluffy black slippers.

A close-up look at Madonna’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The shoes were Ugg’s Fuzz Yeah silhouette, which has a sheepskin upper, a glossy patent logo strap buckle and a molded rubber outsole. The Fuzz Yeah is available at Ugg.com for $100, in a wide range of colorways.

Ugg Fuzz Yeah slippers. CREDIT: Ugg.com

The “Like a Virgin” hit maker completed her look with a silver and black fedora and Stella McCartney studded logo mask sunglasses ($294 on Farfetch.com).

While Ugg is best known for its classic boots, the Fuzz Yeah has gained significant popularity among the celebrity set. Aside from Madonna, A-list fans of the shoes include Bella Hadid and Cardi B.

Onstage, the “Papa Don’t Preach” songstress ditched the slippers for more formal wear, slipping into a sparkly black dress by Francesco Scognamiglio and a brown wig.

The singer first debuted her Madame X persona at the Billboard Music Awards in May, sporting an eye patch with a red X on it.

Click through the gallery to see how Madonna’s celebrity style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

All Eyes Are on Madonna in the Funkiest Tracksuit & Socks With Sandals at JFK Airport

Madonna Completely Transforms Into ‘Madame X’ in Gold-Dipped Casadei Pumps

How Madonna’s Style Has Evolved