Madonna Is Comfy in $100 Ugg Slippers & Kimono Ahead of Madame X Concert

By Ella Chochrek
Madonna may be known for her ever-evolving, over-the-top style, but even she likes to keep things comfy.

The 61-year-old pop icon basically wore her pajamas as she arrived for the first leg of her Madame X Tour last night in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Madonna wears a Temperley London kimono and Ugg slippers in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Sept. 17.
Madonna sported a printed kimono from Temperley London over sheer black tights and a pair of fluffy black slippers.

A close-up look at Madonna’s shoes.
The shoes were Ugg’s Fuzz Yeah silhouette, which has a sheepskin upper, a glossy patent logo strap buckle and a molded rubber outsole. The Fuzz Yeah is available at Ugg.com for $100, in a wide range of colorways.

Ugg Fuzz Yeah slippers.
The “Like a Virgin” hit maker completed her look with a silver and black fedora and Stella McCartney studded logo mask sunglasses ($294 on Farfetch.com).

While Ugg is best known for its classic boots, the Fuzz Yeah has gained significant popularity among the celebrity set. Aside from Madonna, A-list fans of the shoes include Bella Hadid and Cardi B.

Onstage, the “Papa Don’t Preach” songstress ditched the slippers for more formal wear, slipping into a sparkly black dress by Francesco Scognamiglio and a brown wig.

The singer first debuted her Madame X persona at the Billboard Music Awards in May, sporting an eye patch with a red X on it.

Click through the gallery to see how Madonna’s celebrity style has evolved over the years.

