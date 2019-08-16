How Madonna’s Style Has Evolved

As the master of the pop star reinvention, Madonna has changed her look quite a few times over the years.

The singer, who turns 61 today, burst onto the scene in the ’80s with a colorful, club kids’ look — but it didn’t take long before she shifted toward a more grown-up aesthetic. Her “Boy Toy” mid ’80s look featured corsets, chain necklaces and those famous gloves.

Madonna at the “With Madonna” Los Angeles premiere in 1985. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Best-known with blond tresses, Madonna went for a more pared-down look than usual for her “Like a Prayer” music video in 1989 with dark hair and a black slipdress.

In the ’90s, the A-lister landed a film role for the ages, playing Eva Peron in “Evita” (1996). While promoting the movie, Madonna wore bold-colored dresses with matching pumps and hair accessories — looks that seemed inspired by Peron’s real-life ensembles.

Madonna at the “Evita” Los Angeles premiere in 1996. CREDIT: Crollalanza/Shutterstock

While the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker is always pulled together on the red carpet and on stage, she has been spotted over the years wearing more casual looks as she goes and back and forth from the gym. Her go-to workout attire involves zip-up hoodies and velour sweats, with Adidas slides or Nike sneakers for footwear.

Madonna in a sweatsuit and Adidas slides in 2002. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

After more than three decades of reinvention, Madonna still has another act in her. The “English Roses” writer unveiled her latest persona, Madame X, in June. The latest boundary-pushing look features an eye patch and fishnet tights.

Madonna performs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards as Madame X. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see more of Madonna’s evolving style.

Watch the video below to go behind the scenes at Eva Chen’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Even Madonna Wants a Pair of Post Malone’s Sold-Out Crocs

All Eyes Are on Madonna in the Funkiest Tracksuit & Socks With Sandals at JFK Airport

Madonna Debuts Persona ‘Madame X’ Onstage, Does the Cha Cha Cha at Billboard Music Awards