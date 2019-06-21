Madonna Completely Transforms Into ‘Madame X’ in Gold-Dipped Casadei Pumps

Madonna is back in New York City and already making a splash.

The iconic entertainer took to Instagram last night to let her 13.9 million followers know that she was “happy to be home” while showing off a bold look dressed as her new album persona, Madame X.

Two sultry photos shot in the streets of NYC depict the Grammy Award-winning Madonna modeling a black Versace blazer dress cinched at the waist, paired with fishnet stockings and shoes from Casadei.

The style, which came with a black leather finish, featured a gold metallic heel and pointy cap toe with a chain link detail.

The 60-year-old icon — known for pushing boundaries when it comes to style — also sported a black eye patch emblazoned with a silver “X” as well as various pieces of jewelry, from necklaces and rings to a black hat.

Black leather Casadei pumps featuring a gold metallic heel and cap toe with a chain link detail. CREDIT: Courtesy

Madonna’s new project, titled “Madame X,” marks her fourteenth studio album. It dropped on June 14.

