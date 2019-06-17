All Eyes Are on Madonna in the Funkiest Tracksuit & Socks With Sandals at JFK Airport

Style queen Madonna traipsed through JFK Airport today in New York wearing a multicolored, patterned tracksuit true to her own style. The performer was all smiles as she made her way through the arrivals terminal with a backpack and a small piece of luggage in hand.

The singer paired the look with Louis Vuitton sandals that incorporated the luxury house’s famous monogram printed on straps with gold buckles; she teamed them with a pair of black ankle socks.

Madonna spotted at JFK wearing Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews

The 60-year-old’s black tracksuit featured illustrations of rain clouds, stick figures, arrows and “county of Milan” emblazoned across the bottom of the hoodie.

She completed her outfit with pink-sunglasses and a black Yankee puffer coat with lace trim at the wrists.

Madonna spotted at JFK wearing Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews

Detail of Madonna’s Louis Vuitton sandals. CREDIT: Splash

In May, Madonna started buzz about her new album and new persona, Madame X, who has been sporting an eye patch during appearances and performances. Most recently, she entertained guests at the Billboard Music Awards performing the cha cha cha in heels.

Want More?

Madonna Debuts Persona ‘Madame X’ Onstage, Does the Cha Cha Cha at Billboard Music Awards

Britney Spears Gives a Lesson in Breezy Beach Style in Pink Bikini & Birkenstocks

Louis Vuitton Bucks China Slowdown Trend With ‘Unheard Of’ Growth Rates