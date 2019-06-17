Sign up for our newsletter today!

All Eyes Are on Madonna in the Funkiest Tracksuit & Socks With Sandals at JFK Airport

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
Madonna, Billboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Madonna
CREDIT: Rob LatourShutterstock

Style queen Madonna traipsed through JFK Airport today in New York wearing a multicolored, patterned tracksuit true to her own style. The performer was all smiles as she made her way through the arrivals terminal with a backpack and a small piece of luggage in hand.

The singer paired the look with Louis Vuitton sandals that incorporated the luxury house’s famous monogram printed on straps with gold buckles; she teamed them with a pair of black ankle socks.

Madonna Louis Vuitton Birkenstock Street style
Madonna spotted at JFK wearing Louis Vuitton.
CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews

The 60-year-old’s black tracksuit featured illustrations of rain clouds, stick figures, arrows and “county of Milan” emblazoned across the bottom of the hoodie.

She completed her outfit with pink-sunglasses and a black Yankee puffer coat with lace trim at the wrists.

Madonna Louis Vuitton Birkenstock Street style
Madonna spotted at JFK wearing Louis Vuitton.
CREDIT: RTimages / SplashNews
Madonna all smiles while touching down at JFK airport in New York after arriving from London. Madonna spotted rocking pigtails and a colorful outfit by Marcelo Burlon Country of Milan "SSense"Pictured: Madonna Ref: SPL5098354 170619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RTimages / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Detail of Madonna’s Louis Vuitton sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

In May, Madonna started buzz about her new album and new persona, Madame X, who has been sporting an eye patch during appearances and performances. Most recently, she entertained guests at the Billboard Music Awards performing the cha cha cha in heels.

Want More?

Madonna Debuts Persona ‘Madame X’ Onstage, Does the Cha Cha Cha at Billboard Music Awards

Britney Spears Gives a Lesson in Breezy Beach Style in Pink Bikini &amp; Birkenstocks

Louis Vuitton Bucks China Slowdown Trend With ‘Unheard Of’ Growth Rates

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad