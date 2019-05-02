Madonna Debuts Persona ‘Madame X’ Onstage, Does the Cha Cha Cha at Billboard Music Awards

Madonna showed off some impressive dancing skills clad in heels when she took the stage tonight in Las Vegas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The entertainer performed in a dress that featured sequins, polka dot trims and lace. Her accessories complemented the look, like fishnets, garters and a pair of black pointy pumps with straps on a sturdy heel. Finishing off her outfit was a black eyepatch that featured an “X” in red sequins — a reference to her new onstage character Madame X.

Joining her on stage to perform her new song “Medellín” was reggaeton singer Maluma, who danced the cha cha cha with her and planted a kiss. Yesterday, she teased the performance on Twitter — asking fans to show her their own version of the moves.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/medellinchachachachallenge

Madonna performs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Unfortunately, Madonna skipped the red carpet, but Maluma enjoyed showing off his outfit with many of the other entertainers at the award show. The Colombian musician had on a colorful jacket and matching trousers with lace-up boots.

Maluma kisses Madonna at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Maluma CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

