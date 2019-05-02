Sign up for our newsletter today!

Madonna Debuts Persona ‘Madame X’ Onstage, Does the Cha Cha Cha at Billboard Music Awards

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Madonna, Billboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Madonna
CREDIT: Rob LatourShutterstock

Madonna showed off some impressive dancing skills clad in heels when she took the stage tonight in Las Vegas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The entertainer performed in a dress that featured sequins, polka dot trims and lace. Her accessories complemented the look, like fishnets, garters and a pair of black pointy pumps with straps on a sturdy heel. Finishing off her outfit was a black eyepatch that featured an “X” in red sequins — a reference to her new onstage character Madame X.

Joining her on stage to perform her new song “Medellín” was reggaeton singer Maluma, who danced the cha cha cha with her and planted a kiss. Yesterday, she teased the performance on Twitter  — asking fans to show her their own version of the moves.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/medellinchachachachallenge

MadonnaBillboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Madonna performs at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Related

Long Legs and Sultry Heels Were Trending on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra's Yeezy Sandals Look Invisible on the Red Carpet at Billboard Music Awards

Best-Dressed Celebs on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Unfortunately, Madonna skipped the red carpet, but Maluma enjoyed showing off his outfit with many of the other entertainers at the award show. The Colombian musician had on a colorful jacket and matching trousers with lace-up boots.

Maluma, Madonna. Maluma, left, kisses Madonna as they perform "Medellin" at the Billboard Music Awards, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Maluma kisses Madonna at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock
Maluma Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019
Maluma
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see celebs on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Watch the video below to see celebrities at the FN Achievement Awards.

Want more?

14 Celebs With Sandals That Sizzled on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Ciara Goes for the Leggiest Look With Her Cute Son Future on Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Kelly Clarkson Sparkles in Rainbow Crystal Sandals on the Red Carpet at Billboard Music Awards

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad