Madison Beer Celebrates 20th Birthday in Sky-High Heels and Pink Minidress

Madison Beer knows how to dress for an occasion. On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the singer stepped out for her 20th birthday party wearing a bubblegum-pink minidress and towering sandals.

Beer’s cut-out, leggy ensemble was detailed with crystal trim and paired with matching pink gloves.

Madison Beer arrives at her 20th birthday party wearing sky-high stiletto sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Her shoes were certainly appropriate for a celebration, too. The sky-high platform strappy sandals were embellished with sparkling crystals and included a wraparound ankle strap.

A close up of Madison Beer’s platform silver sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Beer celebrated at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood with her family and reported guests such as models Kendall Jenner, Amelia Hamlin and Delilah Hamlin.

Madison Beer wearing a pink minidress and matching gloves while celebrating her 20th birthday in L.A. CREDIT: Splash

The singer, who has 12.5 million followers on Instagram, is working on an album. Her latest single is called “Hurts Like Hell” and features Migos rapper Offset. Last week, Beer made an appearance at his L.A. show with a surprise performance of their song.

Want more?

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Show Us What Shoes to Wear With Bike Shorts

You Must See Kim Kardashian’s Skintight Leopard-Print Catsuit and Matching 5.5-Inch Heels

Kendall Jenner Wants You to Look Sleek in Adidas With New Styles for Spring