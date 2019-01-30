Lupita Nyong’o Nails Winter Style in a Bold Versace Puffer & Louboutin Boots

Winter fashion often means shapeless coats and beat-up boots, but Lupita Nyong’o proved yesterday at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, that cold weather doesn’t necessitate boring style.

The 35-year-old “Black Panther” star stepped out in a bold printed Versace puffer jacket covered in the label’s recognizable white, black and gold baroque print. The statement jacket is belted at the waist and retails for around $2,800. She teamed the coat with slim-fitting dark jeans by L’Agence and a turtleneck sweater.

Lupita Nyong’o CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

For footwear, Nyong’o selected black ankle-boots by Christian Louboutin. The boots feature a 3-inch chunky heel — which is more casual than a stiletto and thus a fitting choice for the laidback Sundance environment.

Dubbed the “Telezip,” the booties feature an exposed zipper that curves around the base of the almond-shaped toe. The heels retail for around $1,300.

A closer look at the booties Lupita Nyong’o wore at Sundance. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the premiere of “Little Monsters” today, the “12 Years a Slave” actress opted for a sleek all-black ensemble.

The Yale University alumnae was stylish in a high-necked black velvet dress, which featured pointed shoulders and long sleeves. She wore dark tights underneath the dress — a wise decision given that the high in Park City today is a frigid 33 degrees.

Lupita Nyong’o at the “Little Monsters” premiere on Jan. 29, 2018. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Nyong’o completed her look with ankle-strap pumps. The pumps had a stiletto heel and featured crystal embellishment at the buckle.

A closer look at the ankle-strap pumps Lupita Nyong’o wore. CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Shutterstock

