Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lupita Nyong’o Nails Winter Style in a Bold Versace Puffer & Louboutin Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Lupita Nyong’o
Emma Roberts
Zac Efron
Hilary Swank
Milla Jovovich
View Gallery 25 Images

Winter fashion often means shapeless coats and beat-up boots, but Lupita Nyong’o proved yesterday at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, that cold weather doesn’t necessitate boring style.

The 35-year-old “Black Panther” star stepped out in a bold printed Versace puffer jacket covered in the label’s recognizable white, black and gold baroque print. The statement jacket is belted at the waist and retails for around $2,800. She teamed the coat with slim-fitting dark jeans by L’Agence and a turtleneck sweater.

Lupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong'o out and about, Sundance Film Festival, Park City, USA - 28 Jan 2019
Lupita Nyong’o
CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

For footwear, Nyong’o selected black ankle-boots by Christian Louboutin. The boots feature a 3-inch chunky heel — which is more casual than a stiletto and thus a fitting choice for the laidback Sundance environment.

Dubbed the “Telezip,” the booties feature an exposed zipper that curves around the base of the almond-shaped toe. The heels retail for around $1,300.

sundance film festival, lupita nyong'o, sundance film festival, christian louboutin
A closer look at the booties Lupita Nyong’o wore at Sundance.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the premiere of “Little Monsters” today, the “12 Years a Slave” actress opted for a sleek all-black ensemble.

The Yale University alumnae was stylish in a high-necked black velvet dress, which featured pointed shoulders and long sleeves. She wore dark tights underneath the dress  — a wise decision given that the high in Park City today is a frigid 33 degrees.

Lupita Nyong'o, little monsters, sundance film festival, red carpet, celebrity style
Lupita Nyong’o at the “Little Monsters” premiere on Jan. 29, 2018.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Nyong’o completed her look with ankle-strap pumps. The pumps had a stiletto heel and featured crystal embellishment at the buckle.

Lupita nyong'o, celebrity style, high heels, red carpet,
A closer look at the ankle-strap pumps Lupita Nyong’o wore.
CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Shutterstock

See more celebrity street-style from the Sundance Film Festival here.

Want more?

These Were the Best-Dressed Celebrities at Sundance

Lupita Nyong’o Wears $45 Aldo Sandals With Her Calvin Klein Dress to the Golden Globes

Lupita Nyong’o Stuns on Red Carpet Wearing an Emerging Shoe Designer

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad