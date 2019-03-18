Lupita Nyong’o Brightens Up a Dreary NYC Day With This Vibrant Look

Lupita Nyong’o turned heads as she made her way to an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday. With help from makeup artist Nick Barose and stylist Micaela Erlanger, the “Us” star stunned in a red-hot look from head to toe for the occasion.

The 36-year-old Yale School of Drama alumna stepped out wearing a vibrant red coat over a mid-length sweater dress featuring red, purple and white stripes by celebrated Nepalese-American designer, Prabal Gurung.

Lupita Nyong’o wearing a red coat over a Prabal Gurung sweater dress with red rope sandals. CREDIT: Splash

The “Black Panther” actress, who appears in Jordan Peele’s new thriller film (in theaters Friday), styled the frock with a unique pair of white stiletto sandals boasting red and white straps. Nyong’o further accessorized her chic ensemble by adding a white box bag, round retro sunglasses and chunky red hoop earrings.

A closer look at Lupita Nyong’o wearing white stiletto sandals with red and white rope. CREDIT: Splash

The Oscar-winning starlet showed off her colorful outfit on Instagram, posting a photo captioned: “All eyez on Us.”

For more of Lupita Nyong’o’s statement-making style, flip through the gallery.

