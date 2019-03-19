Everyone’s Looking at Lupita Nyong’o in This Colorful Dress With Bright Red Heels

Lupita Nyong’o is showing off her love for color this week while doing press for her new Jordan Peele thriller movie, “Us.” The Oscar-winning starlet was captured sporting a vibrant Prabal Gurung look from head-to-toe at “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

Nyong’o wore a mustard double-breasted coat over a colorful floral-printed keyhole top with frilly sleeves and matching skirt featuring an asymmetrical hem. For shoes, she chose a pair of bright red leather sandals with a classic ankle-strap silhouette.

Lupita Nyong’o wearing a colorful Prabal Gurung look at ‘Good Morning America’ on Tuesday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 36-year-old Yale School of Drama graduate accessorized her eye-catching ensemble with chunky gold hoop earrings, statement shades and a yellow alligator-stamped handbag.

Lupita Nyong’o wearing a vibrant floral-printed top and skirt with red leather sandals and a yellow alligator bag. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Black Panther” actress modeled her outfit to the soundtrack of Bill Withers’ cheery song “Lovely Day” on her Instagram story, tagging her team of stylists.

A closer look at Lupita Nyong’o wearing red leather sandals ankle-strap stiletto sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

