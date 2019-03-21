Lupita Nyong’o Wears a Dress With Spikes That Will Poke Your Eye Out and $1,000 Crystal-Strap Sandals

Lupita Nyong’o dressed to kill for the NYC premiere of “Us” at the Museum of Modern Art in midtown Manhattan Tuesday night.

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out in a transparent coat dress adorned with pointy studs and a white button-up shirt underneath from Balmain’s fall ’19 collection. Olivier Rousteing’s design came complete with a bold silver metallic B-stamped belt.

Lupita Nyong’o at the premiere of “Us” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday. CREDIT: Splash

Nyong’o, 35, styled the embellished minidress with Aquazzura’s sparkly Shine sandals crafted with transparent PVC straps adorned with shimmering crystals. The T-strap silhouette, featuring a metallic silver leather-covered stiletto heel, retails for just under $1,000.

crystal-embellished PVC sandals. Lupita Nyong’o wearing a Balmain fall ’19 dress with Aquazzura Shinesandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 35-year-old “Black Panther” star further accessorized her head-turning look by adding a clear clutch bag and Vita Fede jewelry. She took to Instagram yesterday to highlight her fresh-off-the-runway ensemble at the premiere.

A close-up look at Lupita Nyong’o wearing Aquazzura’s Shine sandals crafted with transparent PVC straps adorned with shimmering crystals. CREDIT: Splash

