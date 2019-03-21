Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lupita Nyong’o Wears a Dress With Spikes That Will Poke Your Eye Out and $1,000 Crystal-Strap Sandals

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o dressed to kill for the NYC premiere of “Us” at the Museum of Modern Art in midtown Manhattan Tuesday night.

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out in a transparent coat dress adorned with pointy studs and a white button-up shirt underneath from Balmain’s fall ’19 collection. Olivier Rousteing’s design came complete with a bold silver metallic B-stamped belt.

Lupita Nyong'o, balmain fall 2019, aquazzura
Lupita Nyong’o at the premiere of “Us” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday.
CREDIT: Splash

Nyong’o, 35, styled the embellished minidress with Aquazzura’s sparkly Shine sandals crafted with transparent PVC straps adorned with shimmering crystals. The T-strap silhouette, featuring a metallic silver leather-covered stiletto heel, retails for just under $1,000.

Lupita Nyong'o, balmain fall 2019, aquazzura
Lupita Nyong’o wearing a Balmain fall ’19 dress with Aquazzura Shine <span class="pdp-description">crystal-embellished PVC </span>sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 35-year-old “Black Panther” star further accessorized her head-turning look by adding a clear clutch bag and Vita Fede jewelry. She took to Instagram yesterday to highlight her fresh-off-the-runway ensemble at the premiere.

lupita nyong'o, aquazzura shine sandals
A close-up look at Lupita Nyong’o wearing Aquazzura’s Shine sandals crafted with transparent PVC straps adorned with shimmering crystals.
CREDIT: Splash

View this post on Instagram

I ✂️NY #UsMovie #UsInNYC

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

For more of Lupita Nyong’o’s statement-making style, flip through the gallery.

Want more?

Lupita Nyong’o Brightens Up a Dreary NYC Day With This Vibrant Look

Lupita Nyong’o Rocks Fiery-Red Contact Lenses That Match Her Dress With Gold Heels at ‘Us’ Premiere

Everyone’s Looking at Lupita Nyong’o in This Colorful Dress With Bright Red $60 Heels

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad