Lupita Nyong’o Rocks Fiery-Red Contact Lenses That Match Her Dress With Gold Heels at ‘Us’ Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o hit the red carpet for the London premiere of her new thriller film today rocking an unexpected look.

While her “Us” co-star Winston Duke went for a purple suit, the Oscar-winning actress showed off a red dress and matching contact lenses. Nyong’o modeled a red plaid sequin-covered wrap-style gown courtesy of Attico paired with strappy gold metallic leather Aquazzura sandals. The plunging V-neck design, featuring long blouson sleeves, a black waist tie and a thigh-high slit, was originally priced at nearly $5,000. Now, the dress has dropped to $1,723.

Lupita Nyong’o posing with “Us” co-star Winston Duke (L) and director Jordan Peele. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o wears Aquazzura’s Purist sandal. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Nyong’o’s golden Aquazzura Purist sandals are also available for purchase, retailing at $541. The 36-year-old “Black Panther” star completed her bold look with an assortment of sparkly jewelry and head-turning makeup.

Lupita Nyong’o wearing a red plaid sequined Attico wrap gown with strappy gold Aquazzura Purist sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Yale School of Drama graduate, who was born in Mexico City, took to Instagram earlier to show off her contact lenses and her full ensemble. She captioned the post, “Seeing red. #UsMovie.”

