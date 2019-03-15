Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lupita Nyong’o Rocks Fiery-Red Contact Lenses That Match Her Dress With Gold Heels at ‘Us’ Premiere

By Allie Fasanella
Lupita Nyong'o'Us' film screening, London, red eye contact lenses
Lupita Nyong'o
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o hit the red carpet for the London premiere of her new thriller film today rocking an unexpected look.

While her “Us” co-star Winston Duke went for a purple suit, the Oscar-winning actress showed off a red dress and matching contact lenses. Nyong’o modeled a red plaid sequin-covered wrap-style gown courtesy of Attico paired with strappy gold metallic leather Aquazzura sandals. The plunging V-neck design, featuring long blouson sleeves, a black waist tie and a thigh-high slit, was originally priced at nearly $5,000. Now, the dress has dropped to $1,723.

Lupita Nyong'o, jordan peele, Winston Duke, 'us' premiere
Lupita Nyong’o posing with “Us” co-star Winston Duke (L) and director Jordan Peele.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
gold Aquazzura Purist sandal, Lupita Nyong'o'Us' film screening, London, UK - 14 Mar 2019
Lupita Nyong’o wears Aquazzura’s Purist sandal.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Nyong’o’s golden Aquazzura Purist sandals are also available for purchase, retailing at $541. The 36-year-old “Black Panther” star completed her bold look with an assortment of sparkly jewelry and head-turning makeup.

Lupita Nyong'o , attico red plaid sequin dress, Aquazzura gold Purist sandals
Lupita Nyong’o wearing a red plaid sequined Attico wrap gown with strappy gold Aquazzura Purist sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Yale School of Drama graduate, who was born in Mexico City, took to Instagram earlier to show off her contact lenses and her full ensemble. She captioned the post, “Seeing red. #UsMovie.”

View this post on Instagram

Seeing Red. #UsMovie

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

For more of Lupita Nyong’o’s statement-making style, flip through the gallery.

