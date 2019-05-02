Lucy Liu Is Spring-Ready As She Accepts Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lucy Liu receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Lucy Liu made it onto the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday and brought along some old friends to celebrate.

The actress chose a $2,880 floral Peter Pilotto silk one-shoulder tie dress from the brand’s spring ’19 collection for the occasion in L.A.

Lucy Liu receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To celebrate her achievement, Liu’s friends and former co-stars attended the event, including her fellow “Charlie’s Angels,” Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. Demi Moore, who appeared in the film’s 2003 sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” was also among the guests.

Liu showed off her metallic platform heels, which peeped out from under her dress. To match their looks, Barrymore went for a high sandal, Moore chose a red pointed-toe pump and Diaz wore satin heels.

(L-R): Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz stand by Liu’s new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. CREDIT: Shutterstock

(L-R): A closer view of Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

